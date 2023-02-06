Top 3 bestselling Maruti Suzuki cars in January 2023

- The Alto reclaimed the bestseller title last month

- Maruti Suzuki continues to lead thesales chart in India

Maruti Suzuki continues to lead the company’s sales in India. The Indian automaker registered cumulative sales of 1,47,348 units in January 2023 as compared to 1,28,924 units sold in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 14.3 per cent.

Read below to learn more about the top three bestselling Maruti Suzuki cars in India in January 2023.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

Maruti Suzuki Alto emerged as the bestselling model for the company last month. The sales for the Alto hatchback grew by 73 per cent with 21,411 unit sales last month compared to 12,342 unit sales in January 2022. In an effort to regenerate interest in the entry-level segment, the company introduced the new Alto K10 in the country.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is the next significant contributor to the company’s sales in India. The hatchback registered a mild growth of one per cent with 20,466 unit sales as against 20,334 unit sales in January 2022. Over the years, the CNG version of this hatchback has been a popular choice among new car buyers in the country.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Maruti Suzuki Swift was the third bestselling model for the Indian automaker last month. The company sold 16,440 units of the Swift hatchback as against 19,108 units sold in January 2022, thereby registering a drop of 14 per cent. The CNG version has further boosted its sales in India.

Data Source: AP