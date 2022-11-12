Top 3 bestselling Mahindra cars in India in October 2022

Indian utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra emerged as the fourth bestselling model in the country in October 2022. The company witnessed a strong growth of 61 per cent with 32,226 unit sales last month as against 20,034 unit sales in October 2021. Read below to learn more about the top three bestselling Mahindra cars in India last month.

Mahindra Bolero

The Mahindra Bolero has reclaimed its lost position in India last month. The vehicle registered 8,772 unit sales in October 2022 compared to 6,375 unit sales in the same period last year, reporting a growth of 38 per cent. The company recently hiked prices for the Bolero and the Bolero Neo in the country and you can read more about it here.

Mahindra Scorpio

The Mahindra Scorpio emerged as the second highest-selling model for the company last month. The SUV registered 7,438 unit sales in October 2022 compared to 3,304 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a massive growth of 125 per cent. This significant growth is attributed to the recently launched Scorpio-N and the Scorpio Classic models.

Mahindra XUV300

The XUV300 claimed the third rank in October 2022. The company sold 6,282 units of the XUV300 last month compared to 4,203 unit sales in October 2021, thereby registering a growth of 49 per cent. Mahindra recently launched the XUV300 TurboSport in the country and you can learn more about it here.