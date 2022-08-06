Top 3 bestselling Kia cars in India in July 2022

Back in July, Kia India was outsold by Mahindra by over 5,000 units. That said, despite the ongoing shortage in the supply of semiconductors, Kia India registered a strong growth of 46.7 per cent with 22,022 unit sales last month as compared to 15,016 unit sales in July 2021.

Read below to learn about the top three bestselling Kia models in India in July 2022 –

Kia Seltos

The Seltos mid-size SUV led sales for Kia India in July 2022. The SUV registered 8,541 unit sales in July 2022 compared to 6,983 unit sales in July 2021, thereby witnessing a growth of 22 per cent. Recently, Kia India has updated the Seltos line up with new standard safety features like six airbags and disc brakes on all four wheels.

Kia Sonet

The Kia Sonet has claimed the second rank despite a drop of six per cent last month. The company sold 7,215 units of the Sonet compact SUV in India last month compared to 7,675 unit sales in July 2021. The drop in sales last month is due to the ongoing shortage in the supply of semiconductors.

Kia Carens

The Kia Carens secured the third rank in July 2022. The automaker sold 5,978 units of the Carens last month. The vehicle was recently tested by GNCAP and you can learn more about the crash test results on CarWale.