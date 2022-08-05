Top 3 bestselling Hyundai cars in July 2022

Hyundai has retained the second rank in terms of cumulative car sales in July 2022. Read below to learn more about the top three bestselling Hyundai models in the country last month.

Hyundai Creta

The Creta is a major contributor to Hyundai’s car sales in July 2022. The company sold 12,625 units of the Hyundai Creta in India last month compared to 13,000 unit sales in July 2021, thereby registering a drop of three per cent. This mild drop in sales can be attributed to the shortage in the supply of semiconductors.

Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue emerged as the second bestselling model for the company in India last month. The Venuecompact SUV registered 12,000 unit sales in July 2022 compared to 8,185 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 47 per cent. Interestingly, the Venue has missed the top rank by 625 units.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has a fair share of fan following in the country and it continues to be a popular choice among new car buyers. Hyundai sold 10,000 units of the Grand i10 Nios last month as compared to 9,379 unit sales in the same period last year.