CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Top 3 bestselling Hyundai cars in July 2022

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    777 Views
    Top 3 bestselling Hyundai cars in July 2022

    Hyundai has retained the second rank in terms of cumulative car sales in July 2022. Read below to learn more about the top three bestselling Hyundai models in the country last month. 

    Hyundai Creta

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Creta is a major contributor to Hyundai’s car sales in July 2022. The company sold 12,625 units of the Hyundai Creta in India last month compared to 13,000 unit sales in July 2021, thereby registering a drop of three per cent. This mild drop in sales can be attributed to the shortage in the supply of semiconductors.

    Hyundai Venue

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Hyundai Venue emerged as the second bestselling model for the company in India last month. The Venuecompact SUV registered 12,000 unit sales in July 2022 compared to 8,185 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 47 per cent. Interestingly, the Venue has missed the top rank by 625 units.

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has a fair share of fan following in the country and it continues to be a popular choice among new car buyers. Hyundai sold 10,000 units of the Grand i10 Nios last month as compared to 9,379 unit sales in the same period last year.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Mini Aceman EV Concept — Now in Pictures

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Venue Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    ByCarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    7301 Views
    27 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Land Rover Discovery Sport

    Land Rover Discovery Sport

    ₹ 71.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai New Tucson
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai New Tucson

    ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Aug 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Venue Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.84 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 9.17 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 8.51 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.88 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 9.02 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 8.37 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 8.80 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 8.73 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 8.36 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    ByCarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    7301 Views
    27 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Top 3 bestselling Hyundai cars in July 2022