Top 10 cars sold in India in March 2022

The auto industry is gradually recovering from the impact of COVID-19 and the shortage of semiconductors. Despite obstacles, a few car models have witnessed strong growth in sales in the country in March 2022. Interestingly, six out of 10 cars sold in the country last month are from Maruti Suzuki. Read below to learn more about the top 10 bestselling models in the country last month.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has emerged as the bestselling model in the country in March. The hatchback has registered a growth of 31 per cent with 24,634 unit sales last month as compared to 18,757 unit sales in March 2021. The significant growth in sales can be attributed to the recent launch of the 2022 Wagon R. To read about the updated model in detail, click here.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The Dzire compact sedan from Maruti Suzuki has emerged as the second bestselling model in the country. The vehicle has registered a strong growth of 63 per cent with 18,623 unit sales in March 2022 as compared to 11,434 unit sales in the same period last year. The financial year-end deals and discounts are likely to have boosted sales for this compact sedan.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti’s premium hatchback, the Baleno was the third bestselling model in the country last month despite a drop of 32 per cent. The Baleno registered 14,520 unit sales in March 2022 as compared to 21,217 unit sales in the same period last year. Maruti Suzuki recently launched the Baleno facelift in the county with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. To learn more about the new updates, click here.

Tata Nexon

The Nexon compact SUV claims the fourth rank with 14,315 unit sales in March 2022 as compared to 8,683 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a strong growth of 65 per cent. Over the last few months, both the ICE and EV versions of the Nexon have witnessed significant growth in sales. The Nexon EV is expected to soon receive a bigger battery pack. To learn more about it, click here.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The sales for the Swift hatchback have dropped by 37 per cent per cent last month, thereby slipping down to the fifth rank in terms of overall sales. The company sold 13,623 units of the Swift last month as compared to 21,714 unit sales in March 2021. The drop in numbers can be attributed to the shortage in the supply of semiconductors.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Here’s yet another popular selling Maruti Suzuki model on the list. The Vitara Brezza compact SUV is the sixth bestselling model in the country with 12,439 unit sales in March 2022 as compared to 11,274 unit sales in the same period last year thereby registering a growth of 10 per cent.

Hyundai Creta

The Creta is a strong player in the SUV segment. Back in March 2022, the company sold 10,532 units of the Creta SUV as compared to 12,640 unit sales in the same period in 2021, thereby registering a drop of 17 per cent. We had recently revealed prices for the Creta Knight Edition and to read more about it, click here.

Tata Punch

The Punch sub-compact SUV has been outsold by the Hyundai Creta by just six units! The Indian automaker sold 10,526 units of the Punch last month. The Punch has been quick to emerge as the popular selling model in this list. The company has also introduced the Punch Kaziranga edition with distinctive cosmetic and feature highlights. To learn more about it, click here.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The Grand i10 Nios registered 9,687 unit sales in March 2022 as compared to 11,020 unit sales in March 2021, thereby witnessing a drop of 12 per cent. Moreover, the Grand i10 Nios is also the second bestselling model for the brand in the country last month.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco

The Eeco van has made it to the list of top 10 models sold in the country last month. The company sold 9,221 units of the Eeco last month as compared to 11,547 unit sales in March 2021, thereby registering a drop of 20 per cent.