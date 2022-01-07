Top 10 cars sold in India in December 2021

The shortage in the supply of semiconductors has affected the production numbers for most of the major car manufacturers in the country. Despite challenging times, eight out of the top-10 cars sold in India in December 2020 were from Maruti Suzuki. Read below to learn more about them.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The tall boy from Maruti Suzuki, the Wagon R, emerged as the bestselling car in the country last month. Interestingly, the Wagon R is also one of the two Maruti Suzuki models in the top-10 list to register significant growth in sales. Back in December 2021, Maruti Suzuki sold 19,728 units of the Wagon R in the country as compared to 17,684-unit sales in December 2021, thereby registering a growth of 12 per cent.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift, the stylish and sporty hatchback from the Indian automaker has emerged as the second bestseller in the country in 2021. The Swift hatchback registered 15,661-unit sales last month as compared to 18,131-unit sales in December 2020. As per media reports, the company claims to have witnessed some improvement in semiconductors supply. This improvement is likely to boost sales for Swift in the country.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The sales for Maruti’s premium hatchback, the Baleno dropped by 20 per cent with 14,458-unit sales in December 2021 as compared to 18,030-unit sales in 2020. Despite volatile market conditions, the Baleno has emerged as the third bestselling model on our list. Additionally, the company has been working on the Baleno facelift, which is likely to be introduced in the country this year.

Tata Nexon

Tata’s Nexon has always been a popular selling model for the company and is also the bestselling compact SUV in the country. This time around, the Nexon emerged as the fourth bestselling model in the country. Back in December 2021, the company registered 12,899-unit sales as compared to 6,835-unit sales in December 2020, thereby registering an impressive 89 per cent growth in sales. Furthermore, the Nexon EV has also emerged as a popular choice in the EV segment.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is the second model in the company’s line-up to witness a healthy growth in sales. The company sold 11,840 units of the Ertiga last month as compared to 9,177 units sold in December 2020, thereby registering a growth of 29 per cent. Like the Baleno facelift, the Ertiga facelift was spied testing and is likely to be introduced later this year.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

Maruti Suzuki Alto has emerged as the sixth bestseller in the country in December 2021. The sales for the Alto have dropped by 38 per cent with 11,170-unit sales last month as compared to 18,140-unit sales in December 2020. Apart from the semiconductor shortage, the drop in sales can also be attributed to the change in customer preference, who are gradually moving toward the B-segment hatchbacks.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki Dzire continues to be the bestselling compact sedan despite a significant drop in sales last month. The company sold 10,633-units of the Dzire in December 2021 as compared to 13,868 units sold in December 2020, thereby registering a drop of 23 per cent.

Hyundai Venue

This is the second non-Maruti Suzuki model to make it to the list of top-10 cars sold in India. Moreover, the Venue is also the second bestselling compact SUV in the country in December 2021. The South Korean automaker sold 10,360 units of the Venue last month as compared to 12,313-unit sales in December 2020, thereby witnessing a drop of 16 per cent. Hyundai has also been significantly impacted by the global shortage of semiconductors.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is the third bestselling compact SUV and the ninth bestselling model in the country in December 2021. The company registered 9,531-unit sales last month as compared to 12,251-unit sales in December 2020, thereby reporting a drop of 22 per cent.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco

Maruti Suzuki’s popular people carrier, the Eeco van has managed to secure a place in the top-10 list. Maruti Suzuki Eeco sales have dropped by 18 per cent with 9,165 unit sales last month as compared to 11,215-unit sales in December 2020.

The overall drop in sales is likely to improve this year as automakers are actively working towards improving the supply of semiconductors. That said, the new Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is likely to have an impact on overall car sales.