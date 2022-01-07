CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Top 10 cars sold in India in December 2021

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    650 Views
    Top 10 cars sold in India in December 2021

    The shortage in the supply of semiconductors has affected the production numbers for most of the major car manufacturers in the country. Despite challenging times, eight out of the top-10 cars sold in India in December 2020 were from Maruti Suzuki. Read below to learn more about them. 

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Right Side View

    The tall boy from Maruti Suzuki, the Wagon R, emerged as the bestselling car in the country last month. Interestingly, the Wagon R is also one of the two Maruti Suzuki models in the top-10 list to register significant growth in sales. Back in December 2021, Maruti Suzuki sold 19,728 units of the Wagon R in the country as compared to 17,684-unit sales in December 2021, thereby registering a growth of 12 per cent. 

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Right Front Three Quarter

    Maruti Suzuki Swift, the stylish and sporty hatchback from the Indian automaker has emerged as the second bestseller in the country in 2021. The Swift hatchback registered 15,661-unit sales last month as compared to 18,131-unit sales in December 2020. As per media reports, the company claims to have witnessed some improvement in semiconductors supply. This improvement is likely to boost sales for Swift in the country. 

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Right Front Three Quarter

    The sales for Maruti’s premium hatchback, the Baleno dropped by 20 per cent with 14,458-unit sales in December 2021 as compared to 18,030-unit sales in 2020. Despite volatile market conditions, the Baleno has emerged as the third bestselling model on our list. Additionally, the company has been working on the Baleno facelift, which is likely to be introduced in the country this year.

    Tata Nexon

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Right Front Three Quarter

    Tata’s Nexon has always been a popular selling model for the company and is also the bestselling compact SUV in the country. This time around, the Nexon emerged as the fourth bestselling model in the country. Back in December 2021, the company registered 12,899-unit sales as compared to 6,835-unit sales in December 2020, thereby registering an impressive 89 per cent growth in sales. Furthermore, the Nexon EV has also emerged as a popular choice in the EV segment. 

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Right Front Three Quarter

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is the second model in the company’s line-up to witness a healthy growth in sales. The company sold 11,840 units of the Ertiga last month as compared to 9,177 units sold in December 2020, thereby registering a growth of 29 per cent. Like the Baleno facelift, the Ertiga facelift was spied testing and is likely to be introduced later this year. 

    Maruti Suzuki Alto

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Right Front Three Quarter

    Maruti Suzuki Alto has emerged as the sixth bestseller in the country in December 2021. The sales for the Alto have dropped by 38 per cent with 11,170-unit sales last month as compared to 18,140-unit sales in December 2020. Apart from the semiconductor shortage, the drop in sales can also be attributed to the change in customer preference, who are gradually moving toward the B-segment hatchbacks. 

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Right Front Three Quarter

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire continues to be the bestselling compact sedan despite a significant drop in sales last month. The company sold 10,633-units of the Dzire in December 2021 as compared to 13,868 units sold in December 2020, thereby registering a drop of 23 per cent. 

      

    Hyundai Venue

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Right Front Three Quarter

    This is the second non-Maruti Suzuki model to make it to the list of top-10 cars sold in India. Moreover, the Venue is also the second bestselling compact SUV in the country in December 2021. The South Korean automaker sold 10,360 units of the Venue last month as compared to 12,313-unit sales in December 2020, thereby witnessing a drop of 16 per cent. Hyundai has also been significantly impacted by the global shortage of semiconductors. 

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Right Front Three Quarter

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is the third bestselling compact SUV and the ninth bestselling model in the country in December 2021. The company registered 9,531-unit sales last month as compared to 12,251-unit sales in December 2020, thereby reporting a drop of 22 per cent. 

    Maruti Suzuki Eeco

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Right Front Three Quarter

    Maruti Suzuki’s popular people carrier, the Eeco van has managed to secure a place in the top-10 list. Maruti Suzuki Eeco sales have dropped by 18 per cent with 9,165 unit sales last month as compared to 11,215-unit sales in December 2020. 

    The overall drop in sales is likely to improve this year as automakers are actively working towards improving the supply of semiconductors. That said, the new Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is likely to have an impact on overall car sales.

    Hyundai Venue Image
    Hyundai Venue
    ₹ 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Rolls Royce Phantom facelift spotted in camouflage
     Next 
    New Force Gurkha prices increased by Rs 51,000

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Venue Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4229 Views
    28 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    BMW iX

    BMW iX

    ₹ 1.16 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6

    ₹ 33.00 - 36.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Jan 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Venue Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.20 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.52 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.97 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.25 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 8.43 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.91 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 8.08 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.75 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.70 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4229 Views
    28 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Top 10 cars sold in India in December 2021