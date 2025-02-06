This is the new entry-level EV from Volkswagen

Concept to be unveiled in March

Launch imminent in 2027

What you are looking at here, is Volkswagen’s future entry-level electric model, which will be sold at a price of around €20,000 (Rs. 18.15 lakh). The brand will put up a display unit for the new entry-level model to the public, early in March. As for the production model, the world premiere is scheduled for 2027.

With a base price of about €20,000, the new entry-level EV will attract a wide variety of audiences. Low-cost, entry-level mobility in the electric era will be one of the cornerstones of VW’s plan. Together with the production version of the ID. 2all, this EV is a part of the new electric small car family, developed under the umbrella of the Brand Group Core within the Volkswagen Group. The model family includes compact all-electric vehicles, based on the new stage in the evolution of the modular electric drive (MEB) platform.

The new model will be a production version of the ID. 2all show car, which is set to reach dealerships in 2026 as Volkswagen’s first all-electric small car – at a base price of less than €25,000 (Rs. 22.68 lakh).