    This is Renault’s New Family SUV That’s Coming to India

    Authors Image

    Sagar Bhanushali

    25,061 Views
    This is Renault's New Family SUV That's Coming to India
    • Based on the Dacia Bigster
    • Powered by a 1.3-litre, turbo petrol engine

    It is now confirmed that the new Renault Boreal will be unveiled in the coming months. The French brand is testing this new SUV in Europe, although its main markets are beyond its borders. These are the first spy photos of this model, which has a lot in common with the successful Dacia Bigster.

    Renault is aiming to sell the Boreal in more than 70 countries around the world, including India. The brand is leveraging the experience of its suppliers to develop this model that aims to be a benchmark in special markets like Brazil. It will be one of the main countries for the Boreal. It has a modern design that is very similar to Dacia's latest model, which has just gone on sale in Europe.

    Renault Boreal (Bigster) Left Side View

    Renault has decided not to re-badge the Dacia Bigster, as it has done in the past with the Duster, so it offers the Boreal with its own personality, even though the base is Romanian. The result is not quite visible, but the front end features a three-slat grille between the slim headlamps. The squared-off wheel arches are very Duster-like, as is the design of the alloy wheels and door handles, including the rear ones, which remain integrated in the windows. A further difference compared to the Bigster is in the rearmost part of the car, especially in the roof, which, despite some camouflage, has a certain slope at the C-pillar level, although it does not reach the typical coupe gradient.

    The new Renault Boreal, due to debut before 2026, will be powered by the 1.3 turbo petrol engine, churning out 167bhp. It will be capable of running on ethanol, the most popular fuel in South American countries. Transmission duties will be handled by an eight-speed automatic unit.

    Renault Boreal (Bigster) Left Rear Three Quarter
    Renault Boreal (Bigster) Image
    Renault Boreal (Bigster)
    Rs. 13.00 - 18.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Renault Boreal (Bigster) Gallery

