CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Third-generation Volvo S60 official details revealed

    Third-generation Volvo S60 official details revealed

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    201 Views
    Third-generation Volvo S60 official details revealed

    Volvo recently unveiled the India-spec third-generation model of the S60 sedan. Though we have driven the car, you will have to wait till next week to know about our first impressions of the vehicle. Still, for now, we are giving some official information that we have sourced for you.

    Dimensions and design

    Volvo New S60 Right Front Three Quarter

    This time instead of a sporty design, the S60 gets more of a contemporary one, while still looking very luxurious. The sedan is 4,761mm long, 2,040mm wide, 1,431mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,872mm. Like the other new Volvos, this one too features Thor's hammer LED daytime running lights. The reworked rear end now gets C-shaped LED tail lights. What’s more, the makeover has also incorporated the new 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels for the car.

    Cabin

    Volvo New S60 Dashboard

    On the inside, the S60 gets a vertically mounted touchscreen infotainment head-unit paired to a Harman Kardon audio system. The cabin is equipped with features like a panoramic sunroof, a four-zone automatic climate control, and wireless charging. The safety equipment includes pilot assist, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping aid, oncoming mitigation by braking, city safety with steering support, brakes with hill start assist, and driver alert control.

    Engine and gearbox

    Volvo New S60 Engine Shot

    For our market, the S60 will be offered only with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine and won’t get a diesel engine option. Power output is rated at 188bhp and 300Nm of torque, while it comes mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

    When to expect?

    Volvo New S60 Left Rear Three Quarter

    You will have to wait for the new year as Volvo will officially open the bookings for the sedan in January 2021. Pricing of the car will also be announced upon launch which is expected later in March. However, our first-drive review will go live on December 15, giving out all the details of the car. Stay tuned to CarWale.

    Volvo New S60 Image
    Volvo New S60
    ₹ 30.00 - 40.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Volvo
    • New S60
    • Volvo New S60
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • volvo-cars
    • other brands
    Volvo XC40

    Volvo XC40

    ₹ 39.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volvo-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW M5 Facelift

    BMW M5 Facelift

    ₹ 1.55 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - December 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars