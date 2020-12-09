Third-generation Volvo S60 official details revealed

Volvo recently unveiled the India-spec third-generation model of the S60 sedan. Though we have driven the car, you will have to wait till next week to know about our first impressions of the vehicle. Still, for now, we are giving some official information that we have sourced for you.

Dimensions and design

This time instead of a sporty design, the S60 gets more of a contemporary one, while still looking very luxurious. The sedan is 4,761mm long, 2,040mm wide, 1,431mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,872mm. Like the other new Volvos, this one too features Thor's hammer LED daytime running lights. The reworked rear end now gets C-shaped LED tail lights. What’s more, the makeover has also incorporated the new 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels for the car.

Cabin

On the inside, the S60 gets a vertically mounted touchscreen infotainment head-unit paired to a Harman Kardon audio system. The cabin is equipped with features like a panoramic sunroof, a four-zone automatic climate control, and wireless charging. The safety equipment includes pilot assist, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping aid, oncoming mitigation by braking, city safety with steering support, brakes with hill start assist, and driver alert control.

Engine and gearbox

For our market, the S60 will be offered only with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine and won’t get a diesel engine option. Power output is rated at 188bhp and 300Nm of torque, while it comes mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

When to expect?

You will have to wait for the new year as Volvo will officially open the bookings for the sedan in January 2021. Pricing of the car will also be announced upon launch which is expected later in March. However, our first-drive review will go live on December 15, giving out all the details of the car. Stay tuned to CarWale.