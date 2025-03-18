Tata Motors Announces Third Price Hike in 2025

Price increase will vary based on model and variant

Effective from 1 April

Earlier this week, Maruti Suzuki announced an upward price revision across its entire model range effective 1 April, 2025 onwards. The brand has now been joined by another homegrown carmaker, Tata Motors. That's right, starting next month, all Tata passenger cars, ICE and Electric, will witness a price hike, making it the second brand to announce such an update.

Tata Motors has not revealed the quantum of the hike, although it has confirmed that the amount will vary depending on the choice of the model and the variant chosen by the respective customer. Additionally, it stated that the price adjustment is being undertaken to partially offset the impact of rising input costs.

With this announcement, other automobile manufacturers such as Hyundai, Mahindra, Kia, Skoda, Volkswagen, Honda, and multiple others are expected to hike the prices of their offerings with effect from the new financial year. Notably, this is the third price revision not only for Maruti, but also for Tata, after the first two hikes in January and February respectively.