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    These 3 Sub-Compact EVs could redefine India’s Entry-Level EV Segment

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    Sagar Bhanushali

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    These 3 Sub-Compact EVs could redefine India’s Entry-Level EV Segment

    India’s entry-level EV space is on the cusp of a reset. What began with urban-centric products like the MG Comet EV and the Tata Punch EV is now evolving into something far more aspirational, and rounded. Over the next two to three years, a new breed of sub-compact electric SUVs is set to emerge, one that blends compact dimensions with better range, improved efficiency, and a stronger feature set.

    The upcoming Renault Bridger EV, the made-in-India compact EV from Hyundai, and the production version of the Mahindra Vision X all point in the same direction. These aren’t stripped-down city commuters; they are being conceived as proper small crossovers with wider usability.

    Mahindra Vision X Compact SUV Right Front Three Quarter

    The key shift lies in capability. Expect significantly better real-world range, thanks to improved battery packaging and thermal management; areas where early affordable EVs often compromised. Efficiency will matter just as much, especially in Indian conditions, where heat and traffic can dramatically impact performance. These newer models are also likely to bring more sophisticated energy management systems, helping them feel less like budget EVs and more like scaled-down versions of larger electric SUVs.

    Equally important is positioning. These vehicles will slot below established models like the Hyundai Creta Electric and the Tata Nexon EV. We expect modern interiors, connected tech, and a design language that leans heavily into the SUV aesthetic buyers clearly prefer. In essence, this next wave could democratise the “complete EV” experience, making it more accessible without diluting what buyers now expect from an electric car.

    Exterior Left Front Three Quarter
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