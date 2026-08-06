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    The Updated Scorpio N is Mahindra leveling up to face the rivals

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    Desirazu Venkat
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    The Updated Scorpio N is Mahindra leveling up to face the rivals
    • Launched at Rs.13.69 lakh
    • Petrol and diesel engine options

    Updated for 2026

    The Mahindra Scorpio N has been updated for 2026 with a new feature list. Prices start at Rs. 13.69 lakh, and the big upgrade for 2026 is an expanded feature list for the SUV. It is available with both petrol and diesel power as well as MT and AT options. The diesel also offers 4WD on specific variants. The Scorpio N was launched in 2022 and is the second generation of one of Mahindra’s most iconic brands.

    Mahindra Scorpio N Infotainment System

    Scorpio N’s strengths

    The Scorpio’s strength lies in two major facets, the first being its legendary status as one of the five longest-running brand names in the Indian market. It was launched in 2002 and is Mahindra’s first vehicle that it developed from the ground up. The second is its rugged and larger-than-life presence made popular thanks to its association with security personnel, government officials and, of course Boyllwood/Tollywood/Sandalwood and the likes. The Scorpio N was a major step up from the older car (which eventually became the Classic) in terms of interiors, features, space and driving experience.

    Mahindra Scorpio N Instrument Cluster

    Tough and rough but not enough

    Ideally, that should have been enough for a unique proposition like the body-on-frame and boxy Scorpio N in a segment full of unibody FWD vehicles with raised credentials. But thanks to top-end versions of cars like the new Kia Seltos and bigger cars like the Tata Harrier, Tata Safari and its own sibling the 7XO, the Scorpio N suddenly looked overpriced and under-featured.

    Mahindra Scorpio N Sunroof/Moonroof

    Matching up to the competition

    The upgrades that the Scorpio N has got are nothing segment-shattering. They are all expectations in this part of the market, and like our title says, is Mahindra levelling up to face the rivals. This is evident in things like the panoramic sunroof, 540-degree camera and ventilated seats, all things we have come to expect for this kind of pricing. This has brought the spotlight back on the Scorpio N, and while prices are still on the higher side, it does now offer more bang for the buck. However, it should also be pointed out that a large chunk of the good stuff is only available higher up the variant range and that there is a difference of up to Rs. 3 lakh between the base Z2 and the next Z4 variant.

    Everything That Is New With The Refreshed Mahindra Scorpio N

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    Mahindra Scorpio N
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    Mahindra Scorpio N Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 16.43 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 17.09 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 16.16 Lakh
    PuneRs. 16.43 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 17.22 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 15.58 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 17.23 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 16.12 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 16.11 Lakh

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