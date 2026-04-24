The Tesla Model Y L addresses two spectra of the Indian EV market

A different flavour of the first-mover advantage

The ideal middle ground

Where it started

India has had long-standing EV players like Tata, Mahindra, BYD, and MG in the game so far. Tesla's entry with the Model Y, at a price of Rs. 59.89 lakh, was a little higher than its arch rival, the BYD Sealion 7, with the latter's top-spec version priced at Rs. 54.90 lakh. But on the other hand, sits the MG Select range of models - one being a people mover, and the other being a performance coupe, both of which are priced significantly higher.

If there's one thing Tesla India has committed to, is the fact that it wants to get the India pricing right. It's not mass-market, and it's not mass-premium, either. We are talking about the flagship side of things, no matter which carmaker it is in this space. Take the top-spec Model Y Long Range RWD, which is priced at Rs. 67.89 lakh. This isn't a strategy that would work very well, even in the premium segment. RWD Model Ys take 5.9 seconds for a 0-100kmph sprint, and the undercutting top-spec BYD Sealion 7 does it in 4.5 seconds. Take the other end, that's MG Select, with the M9 and the Cyberster, the latter of which is priced at Rs. 77.49 lakh, and does a 0-100kmph sprint in 3.2 seconds. At the entry level, a buyer could gravitate towards the BYD Sealion 7, and on the other side of the price bracket, the buyer would not mind spending a few more lakh for a well-rounded model, which is the M9 (Rs. 75.90 lakh). Tesla has so far had the middle ground here, but only a niche to cater to.

A market-disrupting move?

The Indian market is diverse, and having a first-mover advantage does not only mean being the first in the industry, given that Tesla has been an EV maker since its inception. Brand perception is something it already has, that too on a global scale. The Model Y's positioning would create a deadlock in the long run. Thus, Tesla addressed a white space. It came up with the Model Y L, priced at Rs. 61.2 lakh. Now with an extended wheelbase (3,040mm), it supports a 2+2+2 seating configuration. 0-100kmph takes five seconds via an AWD layout. Both Model Ys have an RWD layout in India, as well as 75kWh being the maximum battery capacity. In the Model Y L, though, this is bumped to to 88kWh. It's not faster than a BYD Sealion 7, but the BYD is only a five-seater. The six-seat Tesla is also a people mover, and it gets dual-motor AWD.

On the flagship side of things with the MG M9 and the Cyberster, the former is a full-blown MPV that rivals the likes of the Kia Carnival and the Toyota Vellfire - just that the M9 is electric. The Cyberster is a performance coupe. What if you want a car that's driver-centric, can take a family, and also deliver a healthy real-world range? In this segment of EVs, there has been no single offering so far - and that's the first-mover advantage we're talking about. The Model Y L is something that lives up to Tesla's price correction commitment. It does not have the performance of the BYD Sealion 7 or the MG Cyberster, or the space of an MG M9. Everything in this segment is built to a purpose. The Model Y is not only sandwiched between its own portfolio, but its positioning also extends to how it stacks up against its competition.

Is it bad news for BYD and MG?

Not necessarily. BYD undercuts Tesla here, and also pioneers in battery tech. This is why its cars are sought-after. The MG M9 is a family's second space on wheels. The sense of space of the M9 is not something that the Model Y L's design can match up to. The Cyberster is an electric performance coupe. The Tesla is a driver's car with 4WD and fit for occasional family runs, while the BYD retains the best price-to-performance ratio, and the two MG Select offerings cater to very distinct use cases. The Model Y L is a middle ground, and an allied demographic exists. For Tesla, the portfolio expansion will help it cater to a wider demand, not only from its admirers, but also from prospective general-interest buyers.