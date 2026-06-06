CarWale
    AD

    The New Tata Tiago is a Step in The Right Direction But it Still Needs Work

    Authors Image
    Desirazu Venkat
    22,516 Views
    The New Tata Tiago is a Step in The Right Direction But it Still Needs Work
    • Available across petrol, CNG and EV
    • Prices start at Rs. 52.8 lakh for ICE and Rs. 7.41 lakh for EV (on-road Delhi)

    Launched in India

    Tata upgraded the Tiago family for 2026, and it’s a huge change that Tata has given its entry-level product. It has implemented changes across petrol, CNG and EV, ensuring that powertrain is not a factor in choice, and it has ensured that each of these gets its own distinct identity, a big investment for a segment that saw a major revival only after the Centre made tax changes to benefit small cars. Has it paid off? Well, yes, in some places and no in some, let us lay out the facts in front of you.

    Exterior Left Rear Three Quarter

    Upgraded package

    The upgrade package is massive with a revised exterior design, upgraded interiors and an updated feature list. Think of it as a whole new car, a.k.a the era of the second-generation Tata Tiago. It looks so very different except in profile, where you can see the familiar shape of the Tiago range, a connecting thread between the new-gen and the older models. There are no mechanical changes, and you still get Tata’s 1.2-litre three-pot in either petrol or CNG guise. The EV continues with its 19.2kWh and 24kWh battery packs.

    Interior Open Boot/Trunk

    The right steps

    The new look and pastel colours have given it the much-needed new identity while the two-tone interiors (right from the base model) carry on the Tiago vibe but now in a layout more appealing to the modern or first-time car buyer. However, Tata’s biggest bet has been to upgrade the feature list for the hatchback, and its fully-loaded version now gets things like:

    • 360-degree camera with a blind spot monitor
    • Full LED headlamps and Tail lamps
    • IRA connected car technology
    • Full digital instrument cluster
    • Dual wireless chargers
    • Auto headlamps
    • Rain-sensing wipers
    • Paddle shifters for CNG AMT

    As you can see, this has raised the stakes quite a bit, not just for the Tiago but for the segment as a whole. This means rivals like the Maruti Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and the Citroen C3X will all have to match up to what the Tiago brings to the table. With a renewed interest in small cars, especially in the current environment, this could be Tata’s chance to take share from its rivals and have a first mover advantage not just in the ICE fight but also in the EV fight too. In the case of the latter, it has complete dominance due to its market share and number of vehicles.

    Interior Instrument Cluster

    Could be better

    However, where Tata has hit the right buttons with the exterior upgrades and feature list, it still needs to work on build quality and NVH insulation. The former seemed inconsistent across all three powertrains, with prominent issues like poor visibility from the new instrument cluster in direct sunlight and loose plastics in the doors. The NVH insulation issue is most prominent in the CNG powertrain with heavy vibrations in the steering, gear selector dial and even in the door while idling. As we had said in our reviews, it is not just one issue, but each small one building up to this in the bigger picture.

    Should these upgrades be passed on to the Tigor?

    Yes! Very much, the Tigor too needs a major upgrade, and these same upgrades will put the Tigor at the forefront when compared to cars like the Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze and the Hyundai Aura. It is still a popular car with the fleet market, and with expectations now rising for this segment, an upgraded Tigor would go a long way.

    Tata Tiago Petrol MT First Drive Review

    Tata Tiago CNG AMT First Drive Review

    Photography: Kaustubh Gandhi

    Tata Tiago Image
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Hyundai India to Utilise TN Facility for Production of Sub-4m EV
     Next 
    E85 Fuel Arrives in India at Rs. 82.12 per Litre, But Can Your Car Use It?

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Hatchbacks
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Baleno
    Rs. 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 5.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tiago EV
    Tata Tiago EV
    Rs. 5.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    Maruti Wagon R
    Rs. 4.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Maruti Alto K10
    Rs. 3.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Mini Countryman C
    Mini Countryman C
    Rs. 47.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    17th Jun
    Citroen eC3 X
    Citroen eC3 X
    Rs. 9.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    17th Jun
    Mercedes-Benz S-Class
    Mercedes-Benz S-Class
    Rs. 2.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    15th Jun
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Rs. 19.72 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella
    Rs. 23.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tiago EV
    Tata Tiago EV
    Rs. 5.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor
    Rs. 40.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Skoda Kodiaq RS
    Launching in 3 days
    Skoda Kodiaq RS

    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    29th Jun 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW X6 Facelift
    BMW X6 Facelift

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.55 CroreEstimated Price

    Jun 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th Jun 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Tekton
    Unveiled On
    18 Feb
    Nissan Tekton

    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th Jul 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Syros EV
    Kia Syros EV

    Rs. 14.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen Virtus Facelift
    Volkswagen Virtus Facelift

    Rs. 10.50 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota New Hilux
    Toyota New Hilux

    Rs. 30.00 - 38.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Slavia Facelift
    Skoda Slavia Facelift

    Rs. 12.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.37 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Tiago Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 5.58 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 5.67 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 5.28 Lakh
    PuneRs. 5.62 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 5.66 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 5.43 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 5.80 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 5.60 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 5.41 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • The New Tata Tiago is a Step in The Right Direction But it Still Needs Work