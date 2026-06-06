The New Tata Tiago is a Step in The Right Direction But it Still Needs Work

Available across petrol, CNG and EV

Prices start at Rs. 52.8 lakh for ICE and Rs. 7.41 lakh for EV (on-road Delhi)

Launched in India

Tata upgraded the Tiago family for 2026, and it’s a huge change that Tata has given its entry-level product. It has implemented changes across petrol, CNG and EV, ensuring that powertrain is not a factor in choice, and it has ensured that each of these gets its own distinct identity, a big investment for a segment that saw a major revival only after the Centre made tax changes to benefit small cars. Has it paid off? Well, yes, in some places and no in some, let us lay out the facts in front of you.

Upgraded package

The upgrade package is massive with a revised exterior design, upgraded interiors and an updated feature list. Think of it as a whole new car, a.k.a the era of the second-generation Tata Tiago. It looks so very different except in profile, where you can see the familiar shape of the Tiago range, a connecting thread between the new-gen and the older models. There are no mechanical changes, and you still get Tata’s 1.2-litre three-pot in either petrol or CNG guise. The EV continues with its 19.2kWh and 24kWh battery packs.

The right steps

The new look and pastel colours have given it the much-needed new identity while the two-tone interiors (right from the base model) carry on the Tiago vibe but now in a layout more appealing to the modern or first-time car buyer. However, Tata’s biggest bet has been to upgrade the feature list for the hatchback, and its fully-loaded version now gets things like:

360-degree camera with a blind spot monitor

Full LED headlamps and Tail lamps

IRA connected car technology

Full digital instrument cluster

Dual wireless chargers

Auto headlamps

Rain-sensing wipers

Paddle shifters for CNG AMT

As you can see, this has raised the stakes quite a bit, not just for the Tiago but for the segment as a whole. This means rivals like the Maruti Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and the Citroen C3X will all have to match up to what the Tiago brings to the table. With a renewed interest in small cars, especially in the current environment, this could be Tata’s chance to take share from its rivals and have a first mover advantage not just in the ICE fight but also in the EV fight too. In the case of the latter, it has complete dominance due to its market share and number of vehicles.

Could be better

However, where Tata has hit the right buttons with the exterior upgrades and feature list, it still needs to work on build quality and NVH insulation. The former seemed inconsistent across all three powertrains, with prominent issues like poor visibility from the new instrument cluster in direct sunlight and loose plastics in the doors. The NVH insulation issue is most prominent in the CNG powertrain with heavy vibrations in the steering, gear selector dial and even in the door while idling. As we had said in our reviews, it is not just one issue, but each small one building up to this in the bigger picture.

Should these upgrades be passed on to the Tigor?

Yes! Very much, the Tigor too needs a major upgrade, and these same upgrades will put the Tigor at the forefront when compared to cars like the Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze and the Hyundai Aura. It is still a popular car with the fleet market, and with expectations now rising for this segment, an upgraded Tigor would go a long way.

Tata Tiago Petrol MT First Drive Review

Tata Tiago CNG AMT First Drive Review

Photography: Kaustubh Gandhi