Branded Content: The New Kia Seltos – Bigger, Bolder and Progressive

Kia India has brought the Seltos in a new avatar, thus marking a refresh for one of the best sellers of not just its segment, but a model that is set to shake the segment in this all-new form. Starting at an inviting price tag of Rs. 10.99 Lakh, this automotive masterpiece is designed for those who seek to transcend out of the ordinary. A convergence of aggressive engineering and artistic finesse, poised to disrupt the status quo and offer an ownership experience that is as exhilarating as it is accessible.

The all-new Seltos presents the ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy in its most potent form. The (bigger in size, bolder in design, and progressive in safety and tech) SUV boasts a segment-leading length of 4,460mm, enhanced width at 1830mm and a longer wheelbase at 2,690mm. The front profile is dominated by the mesmerising new digital tiger face with Black High Glossy Grille & dark gunmetal accents, flanked by Ice-Cube LED Projection Headlamps and the Dynamic Welcome function that greets you like an old friend. The side profile is sculpted with precision and anchored by the striking 18-inch Sporty Crystal Cut Alloy Wheels, accented by the Neon Brake Callipers. Draped in a palette of ten exquisite shades, including the ethereal Morning Haze and the passionate Magma Red, the Seltos is not just seen; it is felt. The automatic Streamline Door Handles further smoothen the design round the sides, and add sophistication as passengers enter the new Seltos. Around the back, the design stays clean and premium with an integrated rear spoiler with a hidden wiper, adding both style and everyday practicality.

Entering the cabin is a svelte entry into a sanctuary where technology bows to luxury. The inside of this futuristic lounge is dominated by a large 30-inch Trinity Panoramic Display Panel, one of the many best-in-segment features. This digital horizon integrates navigation, entertainment and vehicle diagnostics at your fingertips. Another such unique feature is the first-in-segment 10-Way Power Driver Seat with Power Lumbar Adjust with Integrated Memory System (Driver Seat & ORVM), and Driver Seat Welcome Retract Function that recalls your exact preferences. But the true indulgence lies in the Relaxation Power Driver Seat and Front Ventilated Seats, ensuring that fatigue is banished from even the longest expeditions. Above, the expansive Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof adds to the airy cabin feel while inviting the sky inside, bathing the new luxurious dual-tone leatherette interior in natural light and offering passengers a window to the cosmos. Adding to the cabin mood is 64 colour ambient mood lighting, making the Seltos feel warm and personal during night drives, whether it is a solo commute or a family outing.

The auditory experience is multiplied by an immersive premium Bose 8-speaker audio system transforming every drive into a private concert. From the smart key with push button start and motion sensor that brings a smarter layer of security and convenience, to the untethered freedom of wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, innovation is at the core of this package. In daily use, these features matter because they remove small frictions, making the Seltos feel easy to live with from the first day.

At the heart of the new Seltos lies unadulterated performance. It debuts on Kia’s advanced global K3 Platform. The powertrain lineup is a testament to versatility, offering the spirited Smartstream G1.5 Petrol, the ferocious 1.5 T-GDI Petrol, and the torque-rich 1.5L CRDi VGT Diesel. Mated to a suite of precision transmissions—including the 7DCT, IVT, and 6AT—the Seltos adapts seamlessly to the driver’s will, whether navigating urban jungles or conquering the open highway. For drivers who face changing road conditions, the automatic options also offer Traction Control Modes for Sand, Mud, and Snow (DCT/AT/IVT), giving added confidence when the surface is loose, wet, or unpredictable. If these options weren’t enough, the Seltos has more ways to make itself a compelling choice by offering a range of variants. And it’s not just the HTE, HTE(O), HTK, HTK(O), HTX, GTX, and X-Line, but also the ADAS-equipped variants denoted by the cleverly suffixed ‘(A)’ towards the end, namely HTX (A), GTX (A), and the X-Line A, ensuring there is a Seltos for every single customer, be it the budget, design, features, or more.

Yet, for all its power, the Seltos is a gentle guardian. Safety is paramount, fortified by a standard safety pack featuring 6 airbags, Hill-Start Assist, and ABS with EBD. Taking protection into the future, the vehicle is equipped with Level-2 ADAS, which encompasses a suite of 21 autonomous safety features that act as an invisible co-pilot, monitoring the road and reacting to danger faster than human reflexes allow. Underpinned by the new global K3 platform, the new Seltos is poised to deliver enhanced safety with its future-proof foundation. Not only does it deliver better torsional rigidity, but the new advanced platform pushes the standards of crash protection, while also allowing additional safety in the form of next-level ADAS features. The new Seltos makes sure its occupants are safeguarded with 24 robust features offered as standard. These include front dual airbags, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, ABS, BAS, ESC, VSM, HAC, DBC, ESS, highline TPMS, child lock, rear parking sensors, speed sensing auto door locks, impact sensing auto door unlock, front and rear three-point seat belts with reminder, ISOFIX child seat anchorage points, front passenger airbag on/off switch, front passenger airbag on/off indicator, rear occupant alert, rollover sensor, all wheel disc brakes, auto light control, and a rear view camera with dynamic guidelines.

It’s not just changes that are visible to the eye, but also what lies underneath. Kia has not just run a clean scalpel and sculpted the new Seltos into the gorgeous design it now carries, but also worked on it under the skin. The revised suspension is not just more plush an absorbent, but additionally, more compliant too. This tuning ensures that your family travels in absolute comfort, with enough space for all five occupants, while the occasional fun to drive factor remains available on tap should the occasion demand it. Just as importantly, the global K3 platform ensures superior rigidity, whisper-quiet noise insulation, and enhanced stability, which helps the Seltos feel settled on broken roads and calm at highway speeds, especially when the cabin is full.

The relationship with the Seltos extends far beyond the drive. Kia further enhances the hassle-free ownership lifecycle through the MyKia App and the transparent Kia Krystal service streaming. With industry-leading warranty programs extending up to seven years and roadside assistance for eight years, the all-new Kia Seltos, quite simply, the new benchmark for the modern SUV. The all-new Seltos emerges as an ideal family SUV, offering generous cabin space, strong comfort for long trips, a calmer cabin experience, and safety that feels thoughtfully layered, thus making it a captivating choice for customers across spectrums, be it the price, features, safety, design, or technology.