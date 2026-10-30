The Midas Touch of Modern Mobility: Celebrating the Maruti Suzuki Victoris Aurum Edition

In the grand symphony of Indian automotive history, few achievements match the triumphant story of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris. Crowned as the prestigious Winner of ICOTY 2026, and celebrating a record-shattering first anniversary as the fastest passenger vehicle to cross the 1.5 lakh sales milestone, the Victoris has redefined what it means to command the open road. It is not merely an SUV; it is a radiant symbol of arrival for India’s ambitious, modern trailblazers who collect unforgettable moments rather than just miles. To commemorate this golden debut year, Maruti Suzuki proudly unveils an exquisite masterpiece crafted for the truly discerning: the limited-edition Maruti Suzuki Victoris Aurum Edition.

Bespoke Elegance

Copper and Grey Styling Reimagined: Named after Aurum—the Latin word for gold—the Aurum Edition brings a striking visual transformation that radiates quiet sophistication and distinct individuality. The exterior design undergoes an elevated evolution with front, rear, and side skid plates sculpted in a refined Grey and Copper dual-tone theme. Complementing this lower-body styling are matching Grey and Copper wheel arch garnishes that frame the alloy wheels with rich visual warmth. These warm copper undertones are balanced by a suite of chrome garnishes along the front grille, upper front bumper, fenders, and body side mouldings, along with dark chrome door visors. Paired exclusively with deep, opulent exterior paint shades like Mystic Green and Bluish Black across the ZXi, ZXi (O), ZXi+, and ZXi+ (O) variants, the Aurum Edition turns every street into a runway.

Inside, the cabin thoughtfully reflects this elevated aesthetic, blending hyperconnected tech with practical luxury. Premium all-weather 3D floor mats, a tailor-made 3D boot mat, and a stainless-steel rear trunk sill guard add a sense of tailored craftsmanship while protecting the interior. Offered as a curated accessory package priced at Rs. 22,990, giving buyers an incredible 21.58 per cent savings over individual a-la-carte pricing, the Aurum Edition transforms the Victoris into a personal style statement for accomplished individuals who value depth and distinction over flash.

Feature-Packed Technological Sanctuary

Step into the driver’s seat and experience an environment designed around seamless luxury and digital integration. The Victoris boasts a panoramic sunroof that bathes the cabin in natural light, complemented by a large 10.1-inch SmartPlay Pro Plus touchscreen infotainment system featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Drivers are greeted by a crisp Head-Up Display (HUD) that projects essential driving telemetry right into their line of sight, while ventilated front seats keep occupants cool in unpleasant weather. With Suzuki Connect bringing over 40 real-time connected car features, a wireless phone charging pad, and a high-definition 360-degree view camera, every trip becomes an effortless tech-forward experience.

Effortless Powertrains and Refined Engineering

At the heart of the Victoris Aurum Edition lies Maruti Suzuki’s cutting-edge Strong Hybrid technology, pairing an electric motor with a refined 1.5-litre petrol engine and an ultra-smooth e-CVT automatic transmission. Delivering an exceptional ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 28.65kmpl, the hybrid system allows drivers to cruise silently in pure EV mode during city commutes.

Uncompromised Safety

Safety is woven directly into the DNA of the Victoris, earning a stellar 5-star crash safety rating. Six airbags come standard across the range, providing comprehensive protection for all occupants. The SUV is fortified with an advanced Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill-Hold Assist, anti-lock braking (ABS) with EBD, disc brakes on all four wheels, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages. Top-tier trims further enhance peace of mind with Level 2 ADAS driver-assist technologies, a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and a 360-degree camera feed to simplify parking in tight city spots.

Experience the golden standard of modern driving and claim your legacy today with the Maruti Suzuki Victoris Aurum Edition at your nearest Maruti Suzuki Arena showroom.