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    The MG Majestor is a potent SUV, but it has challenges

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    Dwij Bhandut

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    The MG Majestor is a potent SUV, but it has challenges
    • Toyota’s reliability and service remain an advantage
    • Majestor edges out the Fortuner as an all-rounder

    For those of you who have driven the Toyota Fortuner, you must be familiar with its dynamics: extremely reliable, go-anywhere ruggedness, stiff ride, and a barely usable third row. However, its pros outweigh the cons, and the Fortuner has enjoyed long-standing success as the segment leader. But MG is here to challenge that with the Majestor SUV.

    MG Majestor Dashboard

    On paper, the Majestor is a full-fledged five-metre SUV (longer than the Fortuner), puts more power via the 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel (213bhp/478Nm as opposed to the Fortuner's 201bhp/500Nm via a 2.8-litre single-turbo diesel), and packs in serious off-road hardware - three differential locks and 10 off-road modes. And there’s also twin wireless chargers, panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS, and a powered front row with heating and massage functions - all of which the Fortuner doesn't get. If you would have thought the Fortuner was monotonous as the sole offering in the segment, the Majestor, at least from an on-paper glance, chases it.

    MG Majestor Rear View

    The Majestor, given its larger dimensions (five metres long and two metres wide) compared to the Toyota Fortuner (4.8 metres long and 1.85 metres wide), gives the cabin an enhanced sense of space, as well as a usable third row. But the Fortuner hits back with powertrain flexibility. It gets petrol, diesel, and diesel-hybrid options. If a prospective buyer wants the same road presence and reliability, but not in a diesel, the Fortuner gets it. On the other hand, the MG Majestor is sold as the Maxus D90/MG Rakan in international markets. While the Rakan basically has the same diesel powertrain, the Maxus D90 gets a wider variety - 2.0-litre turbo petrol (241.2bhp/410Nm) and 2-0-litre diesel with a higher state of tune (214.4bhp/500Nm). The Majestor does not particularly fall back, and it is definitely a better car. But having a capable product isn't enough. It has more challenges.

    MG Majestor Front Logo

    If the MG Majestor is better than the Toyota Fortuner in almost all aspects (almost - read further), the question of outselling the Fortuner naturally arises. The answer - perception. The Fortuner owns it. It has proven to be a reliable machine through all these years. To top it off, when we see a politician/government official with a full Fortuner convoy, it only bolsters the erstwhile brand perception. For an average buyer, this is something that not only boosts confidence, but adds to social status. Add to that, Toyota has a track record of unparalleled aftersales service. If there has been a car that has comprehensively beaten the Toyota Fortuner, it has been the Ford Endeavour. Given that the MG Majestor also comprehensively beats the Fortuner, will the audience go past its Chinese origin? Maybe not. But there will be a demographic - willing to take the plunge with the MG Majestor.

    MG Majestor Image
    MG Majestor
    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh
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