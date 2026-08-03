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    The Astor Facelift Could Be a Game Changer For MG in India

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    Desirazu Venkat
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    The Astor Facelift Could Be a Game Changer For MG in India
    • Showcased at the Indonesia Motor Show
    • Mid-life update for SUV

    Showcased at the 2026 GIIAS (Indonesia International Motor Show), the MG ZS Hybrid/Astor facelift could be a game-changer for the Chinese-British automaker in the Indian market and be the hero that its current portfolio desperately needs! We had a chance to check out the car at the show, and you can find our first look video at the bottom of this story.

    MG Astor Facelift Left Side View

    Hybrid power

    One of the biggest additions to the Astor’s bag of tricks is a hybrid powertrain. This is a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine mated to an electric motor and a battery pack with a combined output of 211bhp and torque of 128Nm (ICE) and 250Nm (electric motor). This is a strong hybrid package and is expected to provide a mileage of over 25kmpl, a significant number for a car of this size and pricing. The Grand Vitara hybrid and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hybrid offer a claimed 27kmpl while the Honda City e:HEV offers a claimed mileage of 27.26kmpl.

    MG Astor Facelift Dashboard

    Early mover advantage

    The hybrid segment in this part of the market is still nascent and will take off over the next few years when Mahindra, Tata, Kia and Hyundai join the game. If MG takes the risk to bring in a hybrid model, it will be able to establish a name for itself and take advantage of the hype when the segment expands. Mileage is a huge factor in the Indian car-buying game and will work in MG favour.

    MG Astor Facelift Second Row Seats

    New interiors

    One of the other big changes to the Astor facelift is a completely new interior with new screens, new upholstery, layout and even quality of plastics. In fact the new cabin has made the car feel a bit more spacious, especially in the second row. The feature list is mostly unchanged but that’s not an issue for the car as it is actually pretty loaded up with things like climate control, dual screens, level 2 ADAS, ambient lighting, LED light package and connected car technology.

    MG Astor Facelift Image
    MG Astor Facelift
    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh
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