Tesla Model Y vs Model Y L: What’s Different

- Gets larger dimensions, third, row, and AWD setup
- Priced at Rs. 61.99 lakh, ex-showroom
Tesla has expanded its India portfolio with the introduction of the Model Y L, positioned as a more practical alternative to the standard Model Y. With a marginal price difference, the long wheelbase version brings notable upgrades in space, performance, and equipment. Here is a closer look at what sets the two apart.
Dimensions
Model Y
Model Y L
Length (in mm)
4790
4969
Width (in mm)
1982
1982
Height (in mm)
1624
1668
Wheelbase (in mm)
2,890
3040
Ground Clearance (in mm)
167
169
The Model Y L is visibly larger, with a 179mm increase in length and a 150mm longer wheelbase. This extension allows Tesla to introduce a third row, making it more suitable for family buyers. The height has also been increased by 44mm, which should translate into improved headroom, particularly for rear occupants. The marginal increase in ground clearance further enhances its usability on Indian roads.
Powertrain and Performance
Model Y
Model Y L
Battery Pack
60kWh
88kWh
Drivetrain
RWD
AWD
Range
500km
681km
0 to 100kmph
5.9 seconds
5 seconds
The Model Y L sees a significant upgrade in its mechanical package. It is equipped with a larger 88kWh battery pack and a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup, compared to the rear-wheel-drive configuration on the standard model. This results in a higher claimed range of 681km and quicker acceleration, with the 0 to 100kmph sprint reduced to 5 seconds.
Features
In terms of equipment, the Model Y L builds on the already well equipped standard version. It introduces a larger 16-inch infotainment display, along with a six-seat layout that enhances cabin flexibility. The second row gets powered armrests, while the third row benefits from powered adjustment and ventilation functions.
Additional upgrades include a heated steering wheel, 19-inch alloy wheels, adaptive suspension, and an 18-speaker audio system. These additions position the Model Y L as a more premium offering, with a stronger focus on comfort and convenience.
Pricing and Positioning
The Model Y L is priced at Rs. 61.99 lakh, ex-showroom, which is Rs. 2.10 lakh higher than the standard Model Y. Given the larger battery, added seating capacity, and feature enhancements, the price difference remains relatively modest.