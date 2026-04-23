Tesla Model Y vs Model Y L: What’s Different

Gets larger dimensions, third, row, and AWD setup

Priced at Rs. 61.99 lakh, ex-showroom

Tesla has expanded its India portfolio with the introduction of the Model Y L, positioned as a more practical alternative to the standard Model Y. With a marginal price difference, the long wheelbase version brings notable upgrades in space, performance, and equipment. Here is a closer look at what sets the two apart.

Dimensions

Model Y Model Y L Length (in mm) 4790 4969 Width (in mm) 1982 1982 Height (in mm) 1624 1668 Wheelbase (in mm) 2,890 3040 Ground Clearance (in mm) 167 169

The Model Y L is visibly larger, with a 179mm increase in length and a 150mm longer wheelbase. This extension allows Tesla to introduce a third row, making it more suitable for family buyers. The height has also been increased by 44mm, which should translate into improved headroom, particularly for rear occupants. The marginal increase in ground clearance further enhances its usability on Indian roads.

Powertrain and Performance

Model Y Model Y L Battery Pack 60kWh 88kWh Drivetrain RWD AWD Range 500km 681km 0 to 100kmph 5.9 seconds 5 seconds

The Model Y L sees a significant upgrade in its mechanical package. It is equipped with a larger 88kWh battery pack and a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup, compared to the rear-wheel-drive configuration on the standard model. This results in a higher claimed range of 681km and quicker acceleration, with the 0 to 100kmph sprint reduced to 5 seconds.

Features

In terms of equipment, the Model Y L builds on the already well equipped standard version. It introduces a larger 16-inch infotainment display, along with a six-seat layout that enhances cabin flexibility. The second row gets powered armrests, while the third row benefits from powered adjustment and ventilation functions.

Additional upgrades include a heated steering wheel, 19-inch alloy wheels, adaptive suspension, and an 18-speaker audio system. These additions position the Model Y L as a more premium offering, with a stronger focus on comfort and convenience.

Pricing and Positioning

The Model Y L is priced at Rs. 61.99 lakh, ex-showroom, which is Rs. 2.10 lakh higher than the standard Model Y. Given the larger battery, added seating capacity, and feature enhancements, the price difference remains relatively modest.