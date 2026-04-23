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    Tesla Model Y vs Model Y L: What’s Different

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    Jay Shah

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    Tesla Model Y vs Model Y L: What’s Different
    • Gets larger dimensions, third, row, and AWD setup
    • Priced at Rs. 61.99 lakh, ex-showroom

    Tesla has expanded its India portfolio with the introduction of the Model Y L, positioned as a more practical alternative to the standard Model Y. With a marginal price difference, the long wheelbase version brings notable upgrades in space, performance, and equipment. Here is a closer look at what sets the two apart.

    Dimensions

    Model Y

    Model Y L

    Length (in mm)

    4790

    4969

    Width (in mm)

    1982

    1982

    Height (in mm)

    1624

    1668

    Wheelbase (in mm)

    2,890

    3040

    Ground Clearance (in mm)

    167

    169

    Exterior Right Side View

    The Model Y L is visibly larger, with a 179mm increase in length and a 150mm longer wheelbase. This extension allows Tesla to introduce a third row, making it more suitable for family buyers. The height has also been increased by 44mm, which should translate into improved headroom, particularly for rear occupants. The marginal increase in ground clearance further enhances its usability on Indian roads.

    Powertrain and Performance

    Model Y

    Model Y L

    Battery Pack

    60kWh

    88kWh

    Drivetrain

    RWD

    AWD

    Range

    500km

    681km

    0 to 100kmph

    5.9 seconds

    5 seconds

    The Model Y L sees a significant upgrade in its mechanical package. It is equipped with a larger 88kWh battery pack and a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup, compared to the rear-wheel-drive configuration on the standard model. This results in a higher claimed range of 681km and quicker acceleration, with the 0 to 100kmph sprint reduced to 5 seconds.

    Features

    Interior Steering Wheel

    In terms of equipment, the Model Y L builds on the already well equipped standard version. It introduces a larger 16-inch infotainment display, along with a six-seat layout that enhances cabin flexibility. The second row gets powered armrests, while the third row benefits from powered adjustment and ventilation functions.

    Interior Third Row Seats

    Additional upgrades include a heated steering wheel, 19-inch alloy wheels, adaptive suspension, and an 18-speaker audio system. These additions position the Model Y L as a more premium offering, with a stronger focus on comfort and convenience.

    Pricing and Positioning

    Tesla Model Y Front View

    The Model Y L is priced at Rs. 61.99 lakh, ex-showroom, which is Rs. 2.10 lakh higher than the standard Model Y. Given the larger battery, added seating capacity, and feature enhancements, the price difference remains relatively modest.

    Tesla Model Y Image
    Tesla Model Y
    Rs. 59.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
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    Tesla Model Y Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 63.08 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 69.07 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 63.11 Lakh
    PuneRs. 63.08 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 63.07 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 63.64 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 63.09 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 63.07 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 63.01 Lakh

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