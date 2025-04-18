CarWale
    AD

    Tesla Model Y Spotted Testing on Expressway

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    4,770 Views
    Tesla Model Y Spotted Testing on Expressway
    • Preliminary testing on
    • No confirmed launch plans yet

    Tesla's business plans in India have not been confirmed yet, but now a camouflaged Model Y was seen testing on the Mumbai-Pune expressway. Earlier, a different test mule was spied along with the Model 3, all of which are pure EVs.

    Tesla Model 3 Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Tesla Model Y is actually a crossover based on the Model 3, and seems to be a good proposition for the Indian market, given the demand for SUVs and crossovers. Moreover, the Model Y comes in a five or seven-seater configuration. It shares 75 per cent of its components with the Model 3 and looks identical to the sedan. However, the Model Y's raised ride height and a handful of design changes make it feel suitable for our road conditions. Besides, it has Autopilot, semi-autonomous driving capability, and gets Over-The-Air (OTA) updates.

    Tesla offers the Model Y globally in both Long Range AWD and Performance variants and comes with a single or dual-motor setup. Depending on the variant, the Model Y can accelerate from zero to 100kmph in just 3.5 to 6.0 seconds. Moreover, the claimed full charge range varies from 480 to 500km, again depending on the variant.

    Tesla Model 3 Right Rear Three Quarter

    Tesla is one of the world's first dedicated EV manufacturers from America and has been contemplating its operation plans in India. While there's no official confirmation about manufacturing, assembling, or even investing, Tesla models have been seen testing in various parts of the country. We can expect some models by the next year if the carmaker expedites its business plans and starts its operations in the country.

    Tesla Model 3 Right Rear Three Quarter

    Images courtesy: ashishpol86

    Tesla Model Y Image
    Tesla Model Y
    Rs. 75.00 - 85.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    BYD Sealion 7 scores 5-star Safety Rating in Toughest Crash Tests
     Next 
    New-gen Hyundai Venue Spotted Testing Again: What’s New?

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tesla Model Y Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • Sedans
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    Maruti Dzire
    Rs. 6.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Rs. 11.56 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Verna
    Hyundai Verna
    Rs. 11.07 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 10.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 8.14 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda City
    Honda City
    Rs. 12.42 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Aura
    Hyundai Aura
    Rs. 6.54 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tigor
    Tata Tigor
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Lamborghini Temerario
    Lamborghini Temerario
    Rs. 6.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    30th Apr
    Skoda Kodiaq
    Skoda Kodiaq
    Rs. 46.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    17th Apr
    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
    Rs. 49.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia EV6
    Kia EV6
    Rs. 65.97 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Aston Martin Vanquish
    Aston Martin Vanquish
    Rs. 8.85 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680
    Rs. 4.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volvo XC90
    Volvo XC90
    Rs. 1.04 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 3 Series LWB
    BMW 3 Series LWB
    Rs. 62.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Kia Clavis
    Launching Soon
    May 2025
    Kia Clavis

    Rs. 11.00 - 21.00 LakhEstimated Price

    8th May 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Cyberster
    Launching Soon
    May 2025
    MG Cyberster

    Rs. 60.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Altroz facelift
    Launching Soon
    May 2025
    Tata Altroz facelift

    Rs. 7.00 - 11.50 LakhEstimated Price

    22nd May 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen Golf GTI
    Volkswagen Golf GTI

    Rs. 45.00 - 50.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 24.00 - 28.00 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jun 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Elroq
    Skoda Elroq

    Rs. 25.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV
    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

    Rs. 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Tesla Model Y Spotted Testing on Expressway