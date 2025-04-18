Tesla Model Y Spotted Testing on Expressway

Preliminary testing on

No confirmed launch plans yet

Tesla's business plans in India have not been confirmed yet, but now a camouflaged Model Y was seen testing on the Mumbai-Pune expressway. Earlier, a different test mule was spied along with the Model 3, all of which are pure EVs.

The Tesla Model Y is actually a crossover based on the Model 3, and seems to be a good proposition for the Indian market, given the demand for SUVs and crossovers. Moreover, the Model Y comes in a five or seven-seater configuration. It shares 75 per cent of its components with the Model 3 and looks identical to the sedan. However, the Model Y's raised ride height and a handful of design changes make it feel suitable for our road conditions. Besides, it has Autopilot, semi-autonomous driving capability, and gets Over-The-Air (OTA) updates.

Tesla offers the Model Y globally in both Long Range AWD and Performance variants and comes with a single or dual-motor setup. Depending on the variant, the Model Y can accelerate from zero to 100kmph in just 3.5 to 6.0 seconds. Moreover, the claimed full charge range varies from 480 to 500km, again depending on the variant.

Tesla is one of the world's first dedicated EV manufacturers from America and has been contemplating its operation plans in India. While there's no official confirmation about manufacturing, assembling, or even investing, Tesla models have been seen testing in various parts of the country. We can expect some models by the next year if the carmaker expedites its business plans and starts its operations in the country.

Images courtesy: ashishpol86