Tesla Model Y Launched: Specs, Variants Explained

Tesla has officially come to India with the Model Y crossover. Priced at Rs. 59.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the standard rear-wheel drive version, the popular electric model has officially arrived in India. Tesla has simplified the choices for Indian buyers with two distinct single-motor, rear-wheel-drive versions: Rear-Wheel Drive and Long‑Range Rear-Wheel Drive. Here’s how they compare.

The standard Rear-Wheel Drive version serves as Tesla’s entry point in India, delivering EV fundamentals i.e. ample range for everyday use, characteristic Tesla styling, and a minimalist yet modern cabin. It comes with a WLTP range of 500km, and a top speed of 201kmph. Tesla claims a zero to 100kmph time of 5.9 seconds.

The Long‑Range Rear-Wheel Drive version is priced at Rs. 67.89 lakh. For the extra money, you get 622km range (WLTP) and a zero to 100kmph time of 5.6 seconds. Like the standard version, the top speed is restricted to 201kmph.

Both versions can be had in one of six colour options. However, only the ‘Stealth Grey’ paint option is included in the price. All the other colour options command a premium of Rs. 95,000 to Rs. 1.85 lakh. Similarly, the standard interior upholstery is all black, whereas the black and white colour option is an additional Rs. 95,000. Finally, 19-inch aero wheels are standard, and the ever-popular full Self-Driving Capability i.e. fully autonomous driving tech, commands a premium of Rs. 6 lakh over its current ask.