Tesla Model Y Launched in India at Rs. 59.89 Lakh

Token amount set at Rs. 22,220

Available in two variants and six colour options

Tesla India has officially announced the prices of the Model Y, along with opening the order books. The Model Y is offered in two variants - RWD and Long Range RWD, priced at Rs. 58.89 lakh and Rs. 67.89 lakh, respectively. Customers can book the all-electric SUV by paying a token amount of Rs. 22,220, followed by a payment of Rs. 3 lakh within seven days for final confirmation.

The Tesla Model Y is the first-ever model to be sold in India. That said, it delivers a claimed driving range of up to 622km on a single charge. As for charging speed, it can extract 267km of driving range in just 15 minutes of fast charging using Tesla’s proprietary Supercharger. Furthermore, the Model Y can achieve zero to 100kmph in under 5.6 seconds.

In terms of features, the Tesla Model Y comes equipped with a 15.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, eight-inch screen with vehicle controls for rear occupants, driver assistance systems, automatic climate control, wireless charger, and powered front seats.