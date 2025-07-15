CarWale
    Tesla Model Y Launched in India at Rs. 59.89 Lakh

    • Token amount set at Rs. 22,220
    • Available in two variants and six colour options

    Tesla India has officially announced the prices of the Model Y, along with opening the order books. The Model Y is offered in two variants - RWD and Long Range RWD, priced at Rs. 58.89 lakh and Rs. 67.89 lakh, respectively. Customers can book the all-electric SUV by paying a token amount of Rs. 22,220, followed by a payment of Rs. 3 lakh within seven days for final confirmation.

    Tesla Model Y Left Front Three Quarter

    The Tesla Model Y is the first-ever model to be sold in India. That said, it delivers a claimed driving range of up to 622km on a single charge. As for charging speed, it can extract 267km of driving range in just 15 minutes of fast charging using Tesla’s proprietary Supercharger. Furthermore, the Model Y can achieve zero to 100kmph in under 5.6 seconds.

    In terms of features, the Tesla Model Y comes equipped with a 15.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, eight-inch screen with vehicle controls for rear occupants, driver assistance systems, automatic climate control, wireless charger, and powered front seats.

    Tesla Model Y Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 63.08 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 69.67 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 63.11 Lakh
    PuneRs. 63.08 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 63.07 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 63.64 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 63.09 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 63.07 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 63.01 Lakh

