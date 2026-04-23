Tesla Model Y L – The Story Behind Its Aggressive Pricing

Tesla has taken a rather unexpected route with the introduction of the Tesla Model Y L in India. On paper, it sounds almost too good to be true. A larger, more spacious, six-seater version of the Model Y that sits neatly between the standard and Long Range variants in terms of pricing, yet undercuts expectations in a big way.

To put things into perspective, the base Model Y is priced at Rs. 59.89 lakh, while the new Model Y L comes in at Rs. 61.99 lakh. The Long Range version, on the other hand, is priced significantly higher at Rs. 67.89 lakh. What makes this even more interesting is that the Model Y L not only offers more space, more seats, higher range, and better practicality, but also gets a dual-motor AWD setup, something the other two variants miss out on, as they are limited to RWD.

So, how has Tesla managed to price it this aggressively?

According to the brand, this product has been developed with a clear intent to get the formula right for markets like India. The Model Y L is positioned as a value-driven offering, aligning closely with Tesla’s broader philosophy of putting customers first. While the same model costs roughly Rs. 42 lakh in China, bringing it to India involves heavy import duties, GST, and additional taxes that typically inflate prices substantially. Despite that, Tesla has worked towards reducing costs wherever possible, keeping margins tight to ensure that the pricing remains attractive for buyers.

The significance of this move becomes clearer when you look at the competition, or rather, the lack of it. There are currently no six-seater electric vehicles in this price bracket. Buyers looking for similar practicality usually have to move up the price ladder and consider options like the MG M9. However, the Model Y L offers a completely different proposition. It combines the stance and appeal of an SUV with strong brand recall, a tech-heavy cabin, faster charging capability, and a longer driving range.

From a specifications standpoint, the Model Y L is equally impressive. It is powered by an 88kWh battery pack, offering a claimed range of up to 681km on a single charge. The dual-motor AWD setup ensures strong performance, with a 0 to 100kmph sprint time of under five seconds. It also gets adaptive suspension, further enhancing ride comfort and dynamics.

All things considered, the Model Y L does not feel like a shot in the dark. Instead, it comes across as a calculated and rather bold move. By offering more for less, Tesla has positioned this variant as a sweet spot in the lineup. The customer-first approach, combined with aggressive pricing, could play a crucial role in driving volumes. Importantly, there are no plans for a price correction on the standard Model Y, which further strengthens the appeal of the new long wheel base variant.