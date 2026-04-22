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    Tesla Model Y L Premium Launched in India at Rs. 61.99 lakh

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    Jay Shah

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    Tesla Model Y L Premium Launched in India at Rs. 61.99 lakh
    • Available with a six-seat layout
    • Introduces a six-seat layout with added cabin space

    Tesla has expanded the Model Y lineup in India with the introduction of a new long wheelbase (LWB) variant, priced at Rs. 61.99 lakh (ex-showroom). With this addition, the Model Y range in India is now offered in three variants, priced between Rs. 59.89 lakh and Rs. 67.89 lakh.

    The highlight of this new version is its extended wheelbase of 3,040mm, which allows for a six-seat configuration in a 2+2+2 layout. Compared to the standard model, the LWB variant offers improved rear seat space and overall cabin comfort, making it more practical for family-oriented buyers.

    Tesla Model Y Third Row Seats

    In terms of design, the Model Y LWB remains largely similar to the standard version, retaining Tesla’s minimalist styling and aerodynamic profile. However, the increased dimensions translate to a more spacious cabin, especially for second and third-row occupants.

    The cabin comes equipped with a 16-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, dual wireless charging pads, heated and ventilated front and second row seats, heated steering wheel, extended under thigh support for front seats, and pillar-mounted rear AC vents.

    In terms of specifications, this variant comes equipped with an 88kWh battery pack with a dual motor setup. It has a claimed 0 to 100kmph sprint time of five seconds with a WLTP range of 681km.

    With the introduction of the long wheelbase variant, Tesla is clearly targeting buyers looking for a more versatile and family-friendly electric SUV, especially in a segment where demand for larger vehicles continues to grow.

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