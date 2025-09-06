CarWale
    AD

    Tesla Model Y Crosses 600 Bookings in India

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    7,667 Views
    Tesla Model Y Crosses 600 Bookings in India
    • Launched in July at Rs. 59.89 lakh
    • Available with two battery pack options

    Tesla entered the Indian market in July with the launch of its first showroom and the debut of the Model Y. Priced from Rs. 59.89 lakh (ex-showroom), the electric crossover is offered in two versions – Standard and Long Range.

    Now, the American EV maker has announced that it has received over 600 bookings for the Model Y in India. Deliveries are yet to commence, with customer handovers expected to begin in the coming weeks.

    Imported via the CBU route, the Tesla Model Y is available with two battery pack options – 60kWh and 75kWh, offering a claimed driving range of up to 622km on a single charge.

    Tesla Model Y Image
    Tesla Model Y
    Rs. 59.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class Prices Slashed by up to Rs. 6 Lakh; New Colour Rolled Out
     Next 
    Vinfast VF 6 Launched at Rs. 16.49 Lakh: 59.6kWh, 468km, and More

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Sedans
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    Maruti Dzire
    Rs. 6.26 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Rs. 11.16 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 7.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Aura
    Hyundai Aura
    Rs. 5.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 10.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Verna
    Hyundai Verna
    Rs. 10.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda City
    Honda City
    Rs. 12.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tigor
    Tata Tigor
    Rs. 5.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Volvo EX30
    Volvo EX30
    Rs. 39.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    23rd Sep
    Maruti Suzuki Victoris
    Maruti Victoris
    Rs. 10.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    15th Sep
    Vinfast VF 7
    Vinfast VF 7
    Rs. 20.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Vinfast VF 6
    Vinfast VF 6
    Rs. 16.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen Basalt X
    Citroen Basalt X
    Rs. 7.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kiger
    Renault Kiger
    Rs. 5.76 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE
    Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE
    Rs. 1.28 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volvo XC60
    Volvo XC60
    Rs. 67.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MINI Countryman JCW
    MINI Countryman JCW

    Rs. 50.00 - 52.00 LakhEstimated Price

    14th Oct 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Thar Facelift 2025
    Mahindra Thar Facelift 2025

    Rs. 12.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Octavia RS
    Skoda Octavia RS

    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Oct 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai New Venue
    Hyundai New Venue

    Rs. 7.90 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Jaguar E-Pace
    Jaguar E-Pace

    Rs. 71.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Vinfast VF 3
    Vinfast VF 3

    Rs. 7.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Ioniq 6
    Hyundai Ioniq 6

    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • tesla-cars
    • other brands
    Tesla Model Y
    Tesla Model Y
    Rs. 59.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tesla-Cars

    Tesla Model Y Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 63.08 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 69.67 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 63.11 Lakh
    PuneRs. 63.08 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 63.07 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 63.64 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 63.09 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 63.07 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 63.01 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Tesla Model Y Crosses 600 Bookings in India