Tesla Model Y Crosses 600 Bookings in India

Tesla entered the Indian market in July with the launch of its first showroom and the debut of the Model Y. Priced from Rs. 59.89 lakh (ex-showroom), the electric crossover is offered in two versions – Standard and Long Range.

Now, the American EV maker has announced that it has received over 600 bookings for the Model Y in India. Deliveries are yet to commence, with customer handovers expected to begin in the coming weeks.

Imported via the CBU route, the Tesla Model Y is available with two battery pack options – 60kWh and 75kWh, offering a claimed driving range of up to 622km on a single charge.