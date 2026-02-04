Tesla Model Y Becomes More Accessible with New Schemes

Exchange incentives of up to Rs. 3 lakh

Complimentary wall connector on offer

Tesla India is attempting to attract buyers to its first product in the country, the Model Y, by introducing a range of new schemes. Customers are being offered a substantial exchange or upgrade bonus for those switching from conventional petrol or diesel cars, along with additional benefits.

To begin with, Tesla is offering an exchange incentive of up to Rs. 3 lakh. Buyers can also opt for a finance plan with a down payment of Rs. 6 lakh and a monthly instalment of Rs. 49,000. According to the brand, this could result in savings of up to Rs. 20,000 per month on fuel and maintenance, effectively bringing the ownership cost down to Rs. 29,000 per month.

Additionally, Tesla is offering a complimentary wall connector charger, which helps reduce charging costs to as low as Rs. 1 per km.

The Tesla Model Y is available in two variants: rear-wheel drive and long-range rear-wheel drive, priced at Rs. 59.89 lakh and Rs. 67.89 lakh, respectively. In terms of range, the standard rear-wheel drive version is rated to deliver 500 km on a single charge, while the long-range variant offers a claimed range of 661 km on a full charge.