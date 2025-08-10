Tesla India's Delhi Showroom Opens Tomorrow

• Second showroom/experience centre in India

• Will retail the Model Y crossover

Shortly after opening its first experience centre in Mumbai's BKC, Tesla India's second showroom is set to open in Delhi's Aerocity near the IGI airport. This is a part of the carmaker's expansion strategy, crafted for wider consumer outreach. It will retail the Model Y crossover, which is a CBU n India.

The India-spec Tesla Model Y gets two variants, viz. Rear-Wheel Drive and Long-Range Rear Wheel Drive. A top speed of 201kmph, 19-inch crossflow alloys, and a sub-6-second zero to 100kmph acceleration is mutual to both. The crossover returns a WLTP range of 500km (Rear-Wheel Drive) and 622km (Long-Range Rear Wheel Drive).