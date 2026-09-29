Tata’s Battery-as-a-Service Program Extended Across Entire EV Line-up

Reduced upfront cost of Rs 2.30 lakh on the Tiago EV and as much as Rs 7.30 lakh on the Harrier EV

BaaS financing now available on all six Tata EVs

Tata Motors has rolled out its Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) financing option across its full electric line-up, extending the scheme to the Nexon EV, Curvv EV, Harrier EV, and Sierra EV after previously offering it only on the Punch EV and Tiago EV. With this, every EV in Tata's portfolio now gives buyers the choice between paying for the battery upfront as part of the car's price, or financing it separately to lower the initial cost of ownership.

Under BaaS, the vehicle and the battery are financed through two separate loan accounts rather than one combined payment. The vehicle loan works like a regular car loan, while the battery is paid for through a usage-based cost that varies with battery size, down payment and loan tenure, and does not cover charging, maintenance or repairs.

Tata has tied up with multiple financiers to offer this route, and buyers who would rather stick with a conventional purchase, battery included, can continue to do so, with BaaS positioned purely as an additional option rather than a replacement.

Tata Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) Pricing Across the EV Range Model Battery (kWh) Regular Price (Rs) BaaS Vehicle Price (Rs) Upfront Saving (Rs) Battery Cost (Rs/km) Tiago EV 19 6,99,000 4,69,000 2,30,000 Rs 2.6/km Punch EV 30 9,79,000 6,59,000 3,20,000 Rs 2.6/km Nexon EV 45 14,34,000 8,99,000 5,35,000 Rs 4.4/km Curvv EV 55 17,19,000 10,99,000 6,20,000 Rs 5/km Sierra EV 63 18,79,000 11,99,000 6,80,000 Rs 5.5/km Harrier EV 65 21,79,000 14,49,000 7,30,000 Rs 5.9/km

The scheme brings down entry-level pricing across the board. The Nexon EV's BaaS price of Rs 8.99 lakh comes in well under its regular Rs 14.34 lakh sticker. Further up the range, the Curvv EV starts at Rs 10.99 lakh under BaaS against Rs 17.19 lakh outright, the Sierra EV at Rs 11.99 lakh against Rs 18.79 lakh, and the Harrier EV, Tata's flagship EV, sees its entry price fall to Rs 14.49 lakh from Rs 21.79 lakh. On the Tiago EV, BaaS pricing starts at Rs 4.69 lakh against a regular price of Rs 6.99 lakh. The Punch EV drops to Rs 6.59 lakh from Rs 9.79 lakh.

That works out to the Harrier EV posting the steepest cut in absolute terms, at Rs 7.30 lakh, while the Tiago EV sees the smallest reduction at Rs 2.30 lakh, largely a reflection of how battery size and pricing scale across the range.