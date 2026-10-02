Tata Motors Posts 40 Per Cent YoY Growth in Q2 FY27

Over 50 per cent sales from CNG and EV

Curvv SeriesX, Sierra Legend, Aeris recently added

Tata Motors sold 2,01,723 units in the second quarter of the current financial year, outperforming the previous year’s number by 40 per cent, which stood at 1,44,397 units. Green powertrains were observed gaining traction.

September alone witnessed 70,000 sales, with 47,000 units of this quarter taken up by EVs, the latter of which grew by 90 per cent for the carmaker. CNG was also observed taking a 28 per cent part of the quarterly pie, consequently becoming the best quarter for this powertrain. The Punch, the carmaker noted, has been the quarter’s bestselling model, although a bifurcation between ICE and EV has not been given. EV + CNG now take 51 per cent of Tata’s sales volumes.

The Tata Aeris has been the latest addition to the Tata.Cars portfolio. Although it has replaced the Tigor, it is unchanged under the hood. The Aeris is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol motor that churns out 85bhp/113Nm. An i-CNG (twin-cylinder setup) churns out 74.5bhp/96.5Nm. Both versions get 5MT/5AMT options.