    Tata Tigor i-CNG launched in India at Rs 7.70 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Jay Shah

    Jay Shah

    2,508 Views
    Tata Tigor i-CNG launched in India at Rs 7.70 lakh

    - Powered by 1.2-litre petrol engine with manual transmission

    - Available in two variants

    Tata Motors has launched the CNG iteration of the Tigor compact sedan in India with a starting price of Rs 7.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tigor i-CNG can be had in XZ and XZ+ trims. Meanwhile, the Indian carmaker has also introduced the CNG-powered version of the Tiago CNG, details of which can be read here.

    The Tigor CNG is powered by the proven 1.2-litre three-cylinder, Revotron petrol engine. The motor in its CNG mode is tuned to produce 72bhp and 95Nm torque. The engine is linked solely to a five-speed manual gearbox.

    The Tata Tigor line-up now benefits from a new Magnetic Red exterior shade. Other exterior highlights include automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, and a dual-tone roof. The cabin of the Tata Tigor CNG has been given a fresh look with a black and beige theme with new fabric upholstery. 

    Tata Tigor Dashboard

    Besides this, the CNG version is loaded with features like a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a rear parking camera, a height-adjustable driver seat, automatic climate control, and an eight-speaker sound system. The Tata Tigor rivals the Hyundai Aura CNG.

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the Tata Tigor i-CNG variants (ex-showroom):

    Tigor i-CNG XZ: Rs 7.70 lakh

    Tigor i-CNG XZ+: Rs 8.30 lakh

    Tigor i-CNG XZ+ dual-tone: Rs 8.42 lakh

    Tata Tigor
    Tata Tigor
    ₹ 5.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Next 
    Tata Tiago i-CNG variant launched in India; prices start at Rs 6.10 lakh

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon

    Tata Nexon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    32151 Views
    16 Likes

    Popular Videos

