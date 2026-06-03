Tata Tiago Smart CNG and Petrol Base Variant Detailed

Smart variant priced at Rs. 5.28 lakh

Available only with a manual transmission

Introduction

All our pictures and upcoming first drive review for the new Tata Tiago features the top two Creative and Creative+ variants, which is good as it showcases the full potential of the car. However, what if you want the most basic model, the Smart variant? Well, here is what you get…

Exterior

The most basic version of the Tata Tiago can be had in four out of the six available shades for the Tiago range. In terms of design elements, you get the same basic shape as the higher models but with elements like halogen headlamps, black Tata applique on the face and the black grille. In profile, you get 14-inch steel wheels, black door handles and black ORVMs. You still get the one-piece light package at the rear with full LED tail lamps.

Interior and Features

The interior is a combination of black and grey fabric upholstery. Up front, there is no screen, and instead, you get a slot which can be used to mount a mobile phone holder. The new cluster is common across the range, while this variant only gets a 12V socket in terms of smart device charging.

The basic safety package is standard across the ranges and includes six airbags, reverse parking sensors, three-point seat belts for all occupants, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX child seat mounting points. There is no change in the dimensions across the range, and you get the twin-cylinder layout for all CNG models.

CNG and petrol power on offer

While the CNG range does not have a top-spec model, it starts with this base variant. It’s the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine producing 76bhp and 96Nm. The standard petrol produces 85bhp and 113 Nm. A five-speed MT is standard for both powertrain options.

Smart entry point

At Rs. 5.28 lakh for the petrol and 6.48 lakh for the CNG (on-road Delhi), the deal offered by the basic Tiago is pretty good. For its place in the segment, it is spacious and has both powertrain options and is significantly cheaper than the equivalent variants of the Swift and Grand i10 Nios. Its closest rival is the C3X CNG which is priced Rs. 5000 more and offers a similar package.