Tata Tiago i-CNG variant launched in India; prices start at Rs 6.10 lakh

Tata Motors has launched the CNG-powered variant of its Tiago hatchback, known as the Tiago i-CNG in India, with prices starting at Rs 6.10 lakh (ex-showroom). Customers can choose from four variants including XE, XM, XT, and XZ+, across five colour options including Midnight Plum, Arizona Blue, Opal White, Flame Red, and Daytona Grey.

Under the hood, the Tata Tiago i-CNG variant is powered by the same 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, Revotron petrol engine that produces 72bhp and 95Nm of torque. Transmission options are limited exclusively to a five-speed manual unit.

On the outside, the Tata Tiago in the CNG avatar features projector headlamps, a Piano Black tri-arrow design for the grille with a chrome insert, fog lights with a chrome garnish, LED DRLs, 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, boomerang-shaped tail lights, black insert for the front and rear bumper, as well as a rear washer and wiper.

Inside, the Tata Tiago i-CNG variant comes equipped with a black and beige interior theme, a three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, eight-speaker Harman-Kardon sourced music system, a fully-digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, and a height-adjustable driver seat.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the Tata Tiago i-CNG variants (ex-showroom):

Tiago i-CNG XE: Rs 6.10 lakh

Tiago i-CNG XM: Rs 6.40 lakh

Tiago i-CNG XT: Rs 6.70 lakh

Tiago i-CNG XZ+: Rs 7.53 lakh

Tiago i-CNG XZ+ Dual-Tone: Rs 7.65 lakh