Tata Tiago Facelift Spied on Test

Expected to be launched before the Tiago EV

Updated exterior design

An ICE version of the Tata Tiago facelift has been spied doing the rounds. This was an obvious step considering both vehicles currently co-exist in the Tata hierarchy and are the entry-level models for both lineups. It is expected to arrive in the latter half of this year, before the EV version.

The images show that the ICE Tiago facelift will receive the same exterior updates as its EV sibling, the latter of which was recently spotted testing. The design changes are expected to include new bumpers and possibly a new design for the light cluster. However, the overall shape will remain unchanged, a signature element of the Tiago range. The interiors got a major upgrade at the start of 2025 and much of that is expected to go untouched when this update comes along. In terms of powertrains, it will continue with its 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, available with a five-speed MT/AMT, the latter also getting a factory-fitted CNG kit.

The demand for entry-level cars like the Tiago has waned, but with Tata playing a combined volumes game, it is now a piece on the chessboard rather than one of the star pieces. There is also the fact that the segment has seen a wane in demand but not a reduction in players, and that means Tata will continue to be here for as long as it can do so.

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