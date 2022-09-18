CarWale
    Tata Tiago EV teased; to get multi-mode regen function

    Jay Shah

    416 Views
    - To be revealed on 28 September

    - Will get cruise control and multi-mode regen

    Tata Motors is all set to reveal the Tiago EV on 28 September. Ahead of the official unveiling, the carmaker has released a set of teaser images on its social media platforms revealing the features of the Tiago EV. 

    Tata Tiago EV Dashboard

    As per the teaser images, the electric hatchback will be equipped with features like cruise control and multi-mode regen function. The controls for the re-gen modes are most likely to be mounted on the dashboard below the infotainment system. 

    Surprisingly, the aforementioned features are not available on the Tigor EV and the Tiago EV will be the first to be equipped with features. Notably, both the Tata Nexon and Tata Nexon EV Max get both these features. 

    The Tata Tiago EV is likely to have similar technical specifications as the Tigor EV. This means that the electric hatchback could source its power from a 26kWh battery pack and have a power output of 74bhp and 170Nm of torque. 

    Tata Tiago EV Image
    Tata Tiago EV
    ₹ 5.00 - 7.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
