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    Tata Tiago EV Real-world Range Tested

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    Aditya Nadkarni
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    Tata Tiago EV Real-world Range Tested
    • Claimed range of 215km on a single charge
    • 24kWh version tested

    Tata Motors introduced the 2026 Tiago EV back in May this year. The model is available via outright purchase and BaaS plans, with prices starting at Rs. 4.69 lakh (ex-showroom). We recently put the top-spec variant through our signature real-world range test.

    The unit in question is the Tata Tiago EV in the Creative Plus variant, powered by a 40kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor powering the front wheels. This LR version has a claimed range of 215km on a single charge.

    In the city loop, the new Tiago EV ran for 80.4kms, with the MID showing an efficiency of 149Wh/km, thus resulting in a real-world range of 216km. Similarly, on the highway loop, this electric hatchback covered a distance of 94.7kms, with the instrument cluster reporting an efficiency of 111Wh/km, which brings the real-world range to 161km.

    Taking both the above figures into consideration, the average range of the Tata Tiago EV sat at 175km, which is 81.40 per cent of the claimed figures. This is slightly higher than most Tata cars, which have previously reported a real-world range of 70 per cent of the claimed range.

    Coming to the test conditions, the Tiago EV was run with the AC set at 23 degrees and the fan speed kept at level 2. The regen level was set to Level 1, and the drive mode was set to city, both of which are the default settings for the model when the car is turned on. Additionally, the infotainment system was used as it would be in any normal condition.

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