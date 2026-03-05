Tata Tiago EV Facelift Continues Testing: New Details Revealed

Will get a revised exterior design

Larger battery pack likely too

Short on the heels of launching the Punch EV facelift, Tata Motors seems to have its next update ready for a launch right around the corner. New spy shots shared on the web give us a fresh perspective of the Tiago EV in the facelifted avatar.

As seen in the images here, the 2026 Tiago EV test mule boasts a revised lighting setup, where the internals receive a refresh, the LED DRLs make their way from the bumper to the main headlight unit mimicking an eyebrow, revised air dam, and what could possibly be a fresh set of alloy wheels.

The company is also likely to equip the facelifted Tata Tiago EV with a new grille, reworked tail lights, and an LED light bar on the tailgate. Changes regarding the interior of the brand’s most affordable electric offering remain unknown at the moment.

Under the hood, the Tiago EV facelift could receive larger battery packs, an update similar to that of the Punch EV in its updated avatar. The model is currently offered with 19.2kWh and 24kWh battery packs with a claimed range of up to 293km on a single charge.

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