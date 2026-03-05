CarWale
    AD

    Tata Tiago EV Facelift Continues Testing: New Details Revealed

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    27,924 Views
    Tata Tiago EV Facelift Continues Testing: New Details Revealed
    • Will get a revised exterior design
    • Larger battery pack likely too

    Short on the heels of launching the Punch EV facelift, Tata Motors seems to have its next update ready for a launch right around the corner. New spy shots shared on the web give us a fresh perspective of the Tiago EV in the facelifted avatar.

    Tata Tiago EV Facelift Right Rear Three Quarter

    As seen in the images here, the 2026 Tiago EV test mule boasts a revised lighting setup, where the internals receive a refresh, the LED DRLs make their way from the bumper to the main headlight unit mimicking an eyebrow, revised air dam, and what could possibly be a fresh set of alloy wheels.

    The company is also likely to equip the facelifted Tata Tiago EV with a new grille, reworked tail lights, and an LED light bar on the tailgate. Changes regarding the interior of the brand’s most affordable electric offering remain unknown at the moment.

    Tata Tiago EV Facelift Dashboard

    Under the hood, the Tiago EV facelift could receive larger battery packs, an update similar to that of the Punch EV in its updated avatar. The model is currently offered with 19.2kWh and 24kWh battery packs with a claimed range of up to 293km on a single charge.

    Image Source

    Tata Tiago EV Facelift Image
    Tata Tiago EV Facelift
    Rs. 7.99 - 11.14 Lakh
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Tata Nexon Leads Sales Chart in February 2026
     Next 
    Nissan Tekton Base Variant Spotted Testing?

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Hatchbacks
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 5.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Baleno
    Rs. 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 4.57 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    Maruti Wagon R
    Rs. 4.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Maruti Alto K10
    Rs. 3.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Glanza
    Toyota Glanza
    Rs. 6.46 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Ferrari 849 Testarossa
    Ferrari 849 Testarossa
    Rs. 10.37 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    14th Mar
    Hyundai Verna
    Hyundai Verna
    Rs. 10.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    9th Mar
    Mercedes-Benz V-Class
    Mercedes-Benz V-Class
    Rs. 1.40 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    2nd Mar
    Isuzu Hi-Lander
    Isuzu Hi-Lander
    Rs. 21.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    24th Feb
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 8.09 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line
    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line
    Rs. 46.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara
    Rs. 13.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Nissan Gravite
    Nissan Gravite
    Rs. 5.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Renault Duster
    Launching in 1 days
    Renault Duster

    Rs. 9.50 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Mar 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Audi SQ8
    Launching in 1 days
    Audi SQ8

    Rs. 1.50 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    17th Mar 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Lexus New ES
    Launching in 4 days
    Lexus New ES

    Rs. 64.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    20th Mar 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift
    Skoda Kushaq Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

    Rs. 16.00 - 19.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Tekton
    Nissan Tekton

    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz CLA
    Mercedes-Benz CLA

    Rs. 55.00 - 59.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs. 11.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Tiago EV Facelift Continues Testing: New Details Revealed