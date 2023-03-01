Tata Tiago and Tigor CNG and petrol variants waiting period extends to 4 weeks

- Tiago and Tigor siblings recently updated to comply with new emission norms

- Waiting periods for other Tata models have been revealed as well

The waiting period for the Tata Tigor and Tiago has been revealed, including both, the petrol and CNG-powered variants. This is valid only for select regions across the country. We have listed the waiting period for all Tata models on our website.

Tata Tiago petrol and CNG variants waiting period

The Tata Tiago currently commands a waiting period of up to four weeks. This waiting period is valid for all the variants across Mumbai. The petrol-powered model is available in six variants, including XE, XT (O), XT, XZ, XZ+, and NRG. On the other hand, the CNG version can be had in four variants, such as XE, XM, XT, and XZ+.

Tata Tigor petrol and CNG variants waiting period

The Tata Tigor CNG and petrol variants command a waiting period of up to four weeks. The aforementioned waiting period is applicable only to the Mumbai region. The sub-four metre sedan is offered in six variants that include XE, XM, XZ, and XZ+. Customers opting for the CNG version can choose from two variants, namely XZ and XZ+.

Tata Tiago and Tigor engine and transmission

The Tata Tigor and Tiago are powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, Revotron petrol engine that generates 84bhp and 113Nm of torque. In CNG mode, the motor is tuned to produce 72bhp and 95Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit.