CarWale
    AD

    Tata Sierra/Sierra EV special editions in the works; EV set for exports

    Authors Image
    Desirazu Venkat
    26,205 Views
    Tata Sierra/Sierra EV special editions in the works; EV set for exports
    • Sierra EV priced at Rs. 18.79 lakh
    • Deliveries from 15 July

    Special Editions in the pipeline

    Tata is working on special editions for the Sierra and Sierra EV. This was told to CarWale by Vivek Srivatasa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Motors during the launch of the Sierra EV. He added that we could see them by the end of the year. The special editions were an expected step given that every model from the Nexon upwards gets special editions. The current lot includes Dark and Red Dark, while in the past we have had Bandipur and Kaziranga editions. While not a special edition, Tata already offers the Roq accessories package for the ICE and EV models.

    Sierra EV Exports

    Tata has big ambitions with the Sierra EV, not just in terms of sales numbers but also to make its mark on the international stage. It has confirmed that Sierra EV will be exported from India to strategic RHD markets where Tata has a large presence. One of the big ones is expected to be a host of African nations, and right at the top of the list will be South Africa, a market it re-entered in 2025 after a significant hiatus. Of course, the Sierra EV is expected to be joined by the ICE Sierra as part of Tata’s export plans.

    Sierra EV launched in India

    The Tata Sierra EV has been launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 18.79 lakh. It is available in five trims and with two powertrain options. It offers the same dimensions and feature list as the ICE Sierra with a very similar exterior design.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Next 
    Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition Gets a New Paint Option

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Nissan Tekton
    Nissan Tekton
    Rs. 10.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    9th Jul
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV
    Rs. 18.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    30th Jun
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 6.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Nissan Tekton
    Nissan Tekton
    Rs. 10.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    9th Jul
    Renault Kwid
    Renault Kwid
    Rs. 4.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    3rd Jul
    Skoda Kodiaq RS
    Skoda Kodiaq RS
    Rs. 66.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    2nd Jul
    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV
    Rs. 18.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    30th Jun
    BMW X6
    BMW X6
    Rs. 1.78 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    26th Jun
    Mini Countryman C
    Mini Countryman C
    Rs. 47.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen eC3 X
    Citroen eC3 X
    Rs. 9.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz S-Class
    Mercedes-Benz S-Class
    Rs. 2.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki 2026 Brezza
    Maruti 2026 Brezza

    Rs. 8.90 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    23rd Jul 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota New Hilux
    Toyota New Hilux

    Rs. 30.00 - 38.00 LakhEstimated Price

    28th Jul 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Starlight 560
    MG Starlight 560

    Rs. 20.00 - 27.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Jul 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Sorento Hybrid
    Kia Sorento Hybrid

    Rs. 28.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Syros EV
    Kia Syros EV

    Rs. 14.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki XL6 Facelift
    Maruti XL6 Facelift

    Rs. 11.52 - 14.47 LakhEstimated Price

    29th Jul 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Honda ZR-V
    Honda ZR-V

    Rs. 40.00 - 50.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Thar Facelift
    Mahindra Thar Facelift

    Rs. 9.50 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV
    Rs. 18.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    30th Jun
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs. 11.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Sierra Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 13.58 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 14.59 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 13.38 Lakh
    PuneRs. 13.74 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 14.23 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 12.99 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 14.30 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 13.33 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 13.04 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Sierra/Sierra EV special editions in the works; EV set for exports