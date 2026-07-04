Tata Sierra/Sierra EV special editions in the works; EV set for exports

Sierra EV priced at Rs. 18.79 lakh

Deliveries from 15 July

Special Editions in the pipeline

Tata is working on special editions for the Sierra and Sierra EV. This was told to CarWale by Vivek Srivatasa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Motors during the launch of the Sierra EV. He added that we could see them by the end of the year. The special editions were an expected step given that every model from the Nexon upwards gets special editions. The current lot includes Dark and Red Dark, while in the past we have had Bandipur and Kaziranga editions. While not a special edition, Tata already offers the Roq accessories package for the ICE and EV models.

Sierra EV Exports

Tata has big ambitions with the Sierra EV, not just in terms of sales numbers but also to make its mark on the international stage. It has confirmed that Sierra EV will be exported from India to strategic RHD markets where Tata has a large presence. One of the big ones is expected to be a host of African nations, and right at the top of the list will be South Africa, a market it re-entered in 2025 after a significant hiatus. Of course, the Sierra EV is expected to be joined by the ICE Sierra as part of Tata’s export plans.

Sierra EV launched in India

The Tata Sierra EV has been launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 18.79 lakh. It is available in five trims and with two powertrain options. It offers the same dimensions and feature list as the ICE Sierra with a very similar exterior design.