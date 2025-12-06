CarWale
    Tata Sierra Variant-wise Prices Announced

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    137,434 Views
    • Prices range from Rs. 11.49 to Rs. 18.49 lakh
    • Available across three powertrains

    Tata Motors has finally announced the highly anticipated variant-wise prices of the new Sierra. Prices from Rs. 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, the model is offered in five variants across three powertrain options. It is to be noted that the prices of the Accomplished and Accomplished+ variants are yet to be revealed.

    Exterior Front View

    The all-new Sierra is available with three engine options: 1.5-litre Revotron petrol, 1.5-litre Kryojet diesel, and a 1.5-litre Hyperion. Transmission options include six-speed manual, six-speed torque converter automatic, and seven-speed DCT (DCA in Tata’s terms) units. We have driven the 2025 Sierra, and our review will be live on the website at 11AM on 8 December.

    Exterior Rear View

    Key features of the new Tata Sierra include all-LED lighting, LED light bars at the front and rear, flush-fitting door handles, sequential turn indicators, 19-inch alloy wheels, blacked-out roof, and roof rails. We have detailed the variant-wise features of the car, and you can read all about it on our website.

    Interior Dashboard

    Inside, the model comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof, three screens dominating the dashboard, AR HUD, 12-speaker JBL music system, rear window sunshades, Boss mode function for the front passenger seat, rear AC vents, and an air purifier. Further, it receives ventilated front seats, six-way powered driver seat with memory and welcome functions, 65W Type-C charging ports, wireless charger, wireless phone projection, powered tailgate with gesture control, terrain modes selector, EPB, paddle shifters, Level 2 ADAS, six airbags, and dual-zone climate control.

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the 2025 Tata Sierra (all prices, ex-showroom):

    Petrol:

    Tata Sierra 1.5 Revotron MT Smart+: Rs. 11.49 lakh

    Tata Sierra 1.5 Revotron MT Pure: Rs. 12.99 lakh

    Tata Sierra 1.5 Revotron DCA Pure: Rs. 14.49 lakh

    Tata Sierra 1.5 Revotron MT Pure+: Rs. 14.49 lakh

    Tata Sierra 1.5 Revotron DCA Pure+: Rs. 15.99 lakh

    Tata Sierra 1.5 Revotron MT Adventure: Rs. 15.29 lakh

    Tata Sierra 1.5 Revotron DCA Adventure: Rs. 16.79 lakh

    Tata Sierra 1.5 Revotron MT Adventure+: Rs. 15.99 lakh

    Tata Sierra 1.5 Hyperion AT Adventure: Rs. 17.99 lakh

    Diesel:

    Tata Sierra 1.5 Kryojet MT Smart: Rs. 12.99 lakh

    Tata Sierra 1.5 Kryojet MT Pure: Rs. 14.49 lakh

    Tata Sierra 1.5 Kryojet AT Pure: Rs. 15.99 lakh

    Tata Sierra 1.5 Kryojet MT Pure+: Rs. 15.99 lakh

    Tata Sierra 1.5 Kryojet AT Pure+: Rs. 17.49 lakh

    Tata Sierra 1.5 Kryojet MT Adventure: Rs. 16.49 lakh

    Tata Sierra 1.5 Kryojet MT Adventure+: Rs. 17.19 lakh

    Tata Sierra 1.5 Kryojet AT Adventure+: Rs. 18.49 lakh

    Tata Sierra Image
    Tata Sierra
    Rs. 11.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
