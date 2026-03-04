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    Tata Sierra Surpasses 10,000 Deliveries across India

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    Haji Chakralwale

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    Tata Sierra Surpasses 10,000 Deliveries across India
      • Available with three engine options
      • Prices start at Rs. 11.49 lakh

    Tata Motors has announced that the new Tata Sierra has surpassed the 10,000 deliveries milestone across India. The achievement comes shortly after the SUV’s introduction in the market, highlighting strong demand for the revived nameplate.

    The Sierra marks the return of one of Tata Motors’ most iconic SUVs, now reimagined with a modern design, contemporary features, and updated powertrain options. The model has garnered significant attention since its debut, largely due to its nostalgic appeal combined with a modern SUV package.

    In terms of design, the new Sierra carries forward elements inspired by the original model while adopting Tata’s latest design language. The SUV features a bold front fascia with a full-width LED light bar, a muscular stance, and the signature wraparound rear quarter glass that pays homage to the classic Sierra.

    Interior Dashboard

    Inside, the Sierra offers a premium cabin equipped with a large triple-screen setup, wireless smartphone connectivity, a panoramic glass roof, and a host of comfort features. Tata Motors has also focused on safety, equipping the SUV with six airbags, electronic stability control, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS.

    Mechanically, there are three 1.5-litre engines to choose from — NA petrol, turbo-petrol, and diesel. That said, manual and automatic gearbox options are available across the variants.

    Exterior Left Rear Three Quarter

    With bookings continuing across dealerships nationwide, Tata Motors expects Sierra deliveries to grow steadily in the coming months. Prices for the SUV start at Rs. 11.49 lakh, ex-showroom.

    Tata Sierra Image
    Tata Sierra
    Rs. 11.49 Lakhonwards
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    Tata Sierra Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 13.58 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 14.59 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 13.44 Lakh
    PuneRs. 13.66 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 14.23 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 12.99 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 14.34 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 13.33 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 13.03 Lakh

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