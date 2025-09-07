CarWale
    Tata Sierra Spied in Srinagar: Base Variant?

    Dwij Bhandut

    Tata Sierra Spied in Srinagar: Base Variant?

    • Multiple spy shots hint at an imminent launch

    • Will likely spawn an EV

    Initially showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo, 2025, the new Tata Sierra has been spotted doing rounds several times. Albeit wrapped, the Sierra has sported flushed door handles, shark fin antennas, boxy silhouette, and even a bold stance for that matter. Recent spy shots also show a tri-cluster setup in the cabin.

    This time around, a whole convoy of wrapped Sierras has been spotted in Srinagar. These sported steel wheels, some with sporty hubcaps. Given the frequency of sightings, we can deduce that a launch is around the corner, likely during the festive season this year.

    Mechanically, the new Tata Sierra may be underpinned by 1.5-litre petrol, 2.0-litre Stellantis-sourced diesel, and possibly 75kWh/390bhp EV powertrains. The ICE iteration will likely be launched first, followed by an electric derivative.

