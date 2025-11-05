CarWale
    Tata Sierra Red Colour Teased – Three-Screen Dashboard Confirmed

    Haji Chakralwale

      • India launch on 25 November
      • To be available in ICE and EV versions
    Tata Motors has teased the upcoming Tata Sierra SUV once again, this time revealing a striking new red paint option along with a glimpse of its futuristic cabin. The teaser offers a closer look at the SUV’s bold front fascia, featuring Tata’s signature connected LED lighting and rugged cladding that reinforce its off-road credentials.

    Inside, the Tata Sierra flaunts a modern three-screen dashboard setup that includes a digital driver display, a large central infotainment unit, and an additional co-driver screen. The minimalist layout, redesigned steering, and premium materials highlight Tata’s intent to position the Sierra as a flagship lifestyle SUV in its ICE and EV range.

    The Sierra is expected to share its underpinnings with the Harrier and Safari, while offering both internal combustion and all-electric powertrain options. With its nostalgic nameplate, tech-laden cabin, and standout design, the Sierra is shaping up to be one of Tata’s most anticipated SUVs of 2025.

    Tata Sierra
    Rs. 12.50 - 18.05 Lakh
