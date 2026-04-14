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    Tata Sierra Petrol AT Real-world Mileage Tested

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    Aditya Nadkarni

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    Tata Sierra Petrol AT Real-world Mileage Tested
    • Certified mileage of 15.3kmpl
    • 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with six-speed AT tested

    Tata Motors launched the Sierra mid-size SUV in December last year, with prices starting at Rs. 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The BNCAP crash test result of this Hyundai Creta and Renault Duster rival was recently revealed, where it scored top honours. You can read the finer details of the crash test report on our website.

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    We finally got our hands on the Sierra, and we recently put the car through our patented fuel efficiency test. The version in question was the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor mated with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The power output of this derivative stands at 158bhp and 255Nm.

    Exterior Right Side View

    Coming to the test result, the new Tata Sierra returned a mileage of 8.95kmpl in the city and 13.12kmpl out on the highway. This resulted in an average fuel efficiency of 9.99kmpl. Notably, the model has a certified mileage of 15.3kmpl for this powertrain. We have driven the Sierra and you can read our review on the website.

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    Tata Sierra Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 13.58 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 14.59 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 13.38 Lakh
    PuneRs. 13.74 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 14.23 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 12.99 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 14.34 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 13.33 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 13.03 Lakh

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