Tata Sierra Petrol AT Real-world Mileage Tested

Certified mileage of 15.3kmpl

1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with six-speed AT tested

Tata Motors launched the Sierra mid-size SUV in December last year, with prices starting at Rs. 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The BNCAP crash test result of this Hyundai Creta and Renault Duster rival was recently revealed, where it scored top honours. You can read the finer details of the crash test report on our website.

We finally got our hands on the Sierra, and we recently put the car through our patented fuel efficiency test. The version in question was the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor mated with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The power output of this derivative stands at 158bhp and 255Nm.

Coming to the test result, the new Tata Sierra returned a mileage of 8.95kmpl in the city and 13.12kmpl out on the highway. This resulted in an average fuel efficiency of 9.99kmpl. Notably, the model has a certified mileage of 15.3kmpl for this powertrain. We have driven the Sierra and you can read our review on the website.