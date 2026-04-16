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    Tata Sierra Official Mileage Figures Revealed

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    Aditya Nadkarni

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    Tata Sierra Official Mileage Figures Revealed
    • Mileage of up to 21.26kmpl
    • Available with three engine options

    Tata Motors announced the first set of prices for the Sierra back in November last year, starting at Rs. 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available across three engine and five powertrain options, and we have now got our hands on the certified mileage figures of the compact SUV.

    Exterior Rear View

    The new Sierra is available with three engine options – 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel. The 1.5-litre NA petrol motor is paired with six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT units, delivering an ARAI-certified mileage of 17.40kmpl and 16.90kmpl, respectively, while the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol is offered exclusively with a six-speed torque converter automatic unit and a mileage of 15.30kmpl.

    Exterior Rear View

    Also up for offer is a 1.5-litre diesel engine paired with six-speed manual and torque converter automatic units, delivering an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 21.26kmpl and 19.22kmpl, respectively. We recently tested the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol with the six-speed automatic for the real-world mileage, and you can read our report on the website.

    Tata Sierra Image
    Tata Sierra
    Rs. 11.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
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    Tata Sierra Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 13.58 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 14.59 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 13.38 Lakh
    PuneRs. 13.74 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 14.23 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 12.99 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 14.34 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 13.33 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 13.03 Lakh

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