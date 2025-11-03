CarWale
    AD

    Tata Sierra Gets Panoramic Sunroof: Teased ahead of 25 November Reveal

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    50,704 Views
    Tata Sierra Gets Panoramic Sunroof: Teased ahead of 25 November Reveal
    • ICE will be launched before EV
    • Return of the badge after a quarter century

    Putting the iconic in an icon will be a panoramic sunroof for the new Tata Sierra. Aiming to emulate the original SUV that came with a glass rear section, this Sierra will get a double-pane roof and large windows to bring the shape into the modern era.

    Also visible in the images is an ivory white interior with black inserts, a digital instrument cluster, and fittings for sunblinds for the second-row occupants and a digital IRVM. It is expected to have a feature list similar to what is offered on the Tata Curvv.

    Tata Sierra Sunroof/Moonroof

    The Sierra is also expected to debut Tata's 1.5-litre GDi turbo petrol engine that will eventually also find its way to the Harrier and Safari. This engine produces 168bhp and 280Nm and is expected to be offered with the six-speed MT and six-speed AT. The ICE model will be launched before the EV comes along in early 2026.

    Tata Sierra Sunroof/Moonroof

    Returning after a hiatus of almost 25 years, the Sierra, in its original avatar, was Tata's first-ever SUV and was on sale from 1991 to 2003. The car that we are seeing is an evolution of the Sierra concept that was showcased at the 2020, 2023, and 2025 Auto and Bharat Mobility Expo. It is expected to be Tata's second competitor to cars like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti Victoris, Honda Elevate, and the MG Astor.

    Tata Sierra Image
    Tata Sierra
    Rs. 12.50 - 18.05 Lakh
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Mahindra XEV 9S Teased – Seven-seater Electric SUV
     Next 
    Honda Elevate ADV Edition Launched in India at Rs. 15.29 Lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    4th Nov
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.28 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 6.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Victoris
    Maruti Victoris
    Rs. 10.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Porsche Cayenne EV
    Porsche Cayenne EV
    Rs. 1.76 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    20th Nov
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    4th Nov
    Hyundai Venue N Line
    Hyundai Venue N Line
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    4th Nov
    Skoda Octavia RS
    Skoda Octavia RS
    Rs. 49.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Bolero Neo
    Mahindra Bolero Neo
    Rs. 8.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Bolero
    Mahindra Bolero
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maserati MCPura
    Maserati MCPura
    Rs. 5.12 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Sierra
    Launching Soon
    Nov 2025
    Tata Sierra

    Rs. 12.50 - 18.05 LakhEstimated Price

    25th Nov 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XEV 9S
    Launching Soon
    Nov 2025
    Mahindra XEV 9S

    Rs. 21.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Nov 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mini Cooper S Convertible
    Mini Cooper S Convertible

    Rs. 45.00 - 48.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV700 Facelift
    Mahindra XUV700 Facelift

    Rs. 15.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen Tayron
    Volkswagen Tayron

    Rs. 48.00 - 50.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift

    Rs. 36.37 - 46.36 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia New Seltos
    Kia New Seltos

    Rs. 12.00 - 21.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 4.57 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Sierra Gets Panoramic Sunroof: Teased ahead of 25 November Reveal