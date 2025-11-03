Tata Sierra Gets Panoramic Sunroof: Teased ahead of 25 November Reveal

ICE will be launched before EV

Return of the badge after a quarter century

Putting the iconic in an icon will be a panoramic sunroof for the new Tata Sierra. Aiming to emulate the original SUV that came with a glass rear section, this Sierra will get a double-pane roof and large windows to bring the shape into the modern era.

Also visible in the images is an ivory white interior with black inserts, a digital instrument cluster, and fittings for sunblinds for the second-row occupants and a digital IRVM. It is expected to have a feature list similar to what is offered on the Tata Curvv.

The Sierra is also expected to debut Tata's 1.5-litre GDi turbo petrol engine that will eventually also find its way to the Harrier and Safari. This engine produces 168bhp and 280Nm and is expected to be offered with the six-speed MT and six-speed AT. The ICE model will be launched before the EV comes along in early 2026.

Returning after a hiatus of almost 25 years, the Sierra, in its original avatar, was Tata's first-ever SUV and was on sale from 1991 to 2003. The car that we are seeing is an evolution of the Sierra concept that was showcased at the 2020, 2023, and 2025 Auto and Bharat Mobility Expo. It is expected to be Tata's second competitor to cars like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti Victoris, Honda Elevate, and the MG Astor.