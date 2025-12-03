CarWale
    AD

    Tata Sierra Full Prices to Be Revealed Later This Month

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    104,729 Views
    Tata Sierra Full Prices to Be Revealed Later This Month
    • Introductory prices start at Rs. 11.49 lakh
    • Bookings to open on 16 December

    Tata Motors recently revealed the entry-level prices of the new Sierra. The introductory ex-showroom price currently starts at Rs. 11.49 lakh, with the full price list for all variants expected to be revealed later this month, possibly in the second or third week of December.

    The Tata Sierra is currently offered across seven variants: Smart+, Pure, Pure+, Adventure, Adventure+, Accomplished, and Accomplished+. As for colour options, customers can choose from six exterior paint schemes: Pure Grey, Pristine White, Andaman Adventure, Munnar Mist, Coorg Clouds, and Bengal Rouge. Bookings are set to commence on 16 December.

    Under the bonnet, the Sierra can be had with three engine options: a 1.5-litre NA petrol, a 1.5-litre turbo petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel. Transmission choices include manual and automatic gearboxes.

    Tata Sierra Image
    Tata Sierra
    Rs. 11.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Tata Altroz Petrol DCA Real-world Mileage Tested
     Next 
    Kia to Unveil New EV2 Electric SUV in January 2026

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 6.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.28 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mahindra XEV 9S
    Mahindra XEV 9S
    Rs. 19.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    27th Nov
    Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs. 11.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    25th Nov
    Porsche Cayenne EV
    Porsche Cayenne EV
    Rs. 1.76 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    20th Nov
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue N Line
    Hyundai Venue N Line
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Octavia RS
    Skoda Octavia RS
    Rs. 49.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Bolero
    Mahindra Bolero
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Bolero Neo
    Mahindra Bolero Neo
    Rs. 8.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mini Cooper S Convertible
    Launching Soon
    Dec 2025
    Mini Cooper S Convertible

    Rs. 45.00 - 48.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia New Seltos
    Kia New Seltos

    Rs. 12.00 - 21.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Dec 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Hector Facelift
    MG Hector Facelift

    Rs. 14.20 - 22.50 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Dec 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    Rs. 15.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jan 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift
    Skoda Kushaq Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen Tayron
    Volkswagen Tayron

    Rs. 48.00 - 50.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift

    Rs. 36.37 - 46.36 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs. 11.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    25th Nov
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Sierra Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    PuneRs. 13.66 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 14.32 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 14.34 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 13.40 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 13.03 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Sierra Full Prices to Be Revealed Later This Month