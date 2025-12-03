Tata Sierra Full Prices to Be Revealed Later This Month

Introductory prices start at Rs. 11.49 lakh

Bookings to open on 16 December

Tata Motors recently revealed the entry-level prices of the new Sierra. The introductory ex-showroom price currently starts at Rs. 11.49 lakh, with the full price list for all variants expected to be revealed later this month, possibly in the second or third week of December.

The Tata Sierra is currently offered across seven variants: Smart+, Pure, Pure+, Adventure, Adventure+, Accomplished, and Accomplished+. As for colour options, customers can choose from six exterior paint schemes: Pure Grey, Pristine White, Andaman Adventure, Munnar Mist, Coorg Clouds, and Bengal Rouge. Bookings are set to commence on 16 December.

Under the bonnet, the Sierra can be had with three engine options: a 1.5-litre NA petrol, a 1.5-litre turbo petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel. Transmission choices include manual and automatic gearboxes.