Tata Sierra finds 20,000 Homes Across India

Prices start at Rs. 11.49 lakh

Sierra EV to launch in May

Tata Motors resurrected the Sierra brand in India, with the design paying homage to the original. This new Tata SUV is priced from Rs. 11.49 lakh and comes with a host of new features, along with a variety of powertrain options.

Following its launch in November and deliveries that commenced in January, the automaker has now announced that the Sierra has crossed 20,000 deliveries across India, proving its popularity among buyers.

The new Tata Sierra, building on its strong and rising demand, has garnered significant attention since its launch from both brand loyalists and prospective buyers in the segment. It features a triple-screen dashboard, panoramic sunroof, ADAS, and a premium music system that appeal to new-age buyers. Additionally, thanks to its lighter upholstery, spacious cabin, and full glasshouse effect, the SUV also resonates with families looking for a comfortable and roomy SUV in the tightly packed segment.

Under the hood, the Sierra is offered with three engine options – a 1.5-litre NA petrol, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, paired with manual and automatic gearboxes. An electric version is also set to join the Sierra range in May 2026.