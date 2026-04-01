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    Tata Sierra finds 20,000 Homes Across India

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    Haji Chakralwale

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    Tata Sierra finds 20,000 Homes Across India
    • Prices start at Rs. 11.49 lakh
    • Sierra EV to launch in May

    Tata Motors resurrected the Sierra brand in India, with the design paying homage to the original. This new Tata SUV is priced from Rs. 11.49 lakh and comes with a host of new features, along with a variety of powertrain options.

    Following its launch in November and deliveries that commenced in January, the automaker has now announced that the Sierra has crossed 20,000 deliveries across India, proving its popularity among buyers.

    Interior Dashboard

    The new Tata Sierra, building on its strong and rising demand, has garnered significant attention since its launch from both brand loyalists and prospective buyers in the segment. It features a triple-screen dashboard, panoramic sunroof, ADAS, and a premium music system that appeal to new-age buyers. Additionally, thanks to its lighter upholstery, spacious cabin, and full glasshouse effect, the SUV also resonates with families looking for a comfortable and roomy SUV in the tightly packed segment.

    Exterior Right Side View

    Under the hood, the Sierra is offered with three engine options – a 1.5-litre NA petrol, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, paired with manual and automatic gearboxes. An electric version is also set to join the Sierra range in May 2026.

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    Tata Sierra EV to be Launched in India Next Month
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    Tata Sierra Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 13.58 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 14.59 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 13.44 Lakh
    PuneRs. 13.66 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 14.23 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 12.99 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 14.34 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 13.33 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 13.03 Lakh

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