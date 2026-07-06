Tata Sierra EV vs Mahindra BE 6: Specs Compared

Both offerings powered by LFP batteries

Sierra EV outpaces competition

The Tata Sierra EV is the fastest mid-size SUV, clocking 0-100kmph in 5.8 seconds. And the Mahindra BE 6 blends a sharp and sporty design language that appeals more to younger buyers. With two electric cars, essentially powered by LFP batteries, backed by a solid build, and with ample performance on tap, which one is better than the other? We find out in this comparo.

Design

Right off the bat, the Mahindra BE 6 is sportier, sharper, and more aggressive with its sharp lines and cuts, and a coupe-SUV style accentuates the aggression. The BE 6 clearly targets young audiences. On the other hand, the Sierra EV is reminiscent of the OG Sierra. Much like its ICE counterpart, the B-pillar is thickened to mimic the original. The Sierra EV’s fascia is slightly different from ICE, and the overall design remains familiar. As an overall package, the Sierra EV has a more neutral design language.

There’s no single winner here, and we have always maintained that design is a subjective bit. Some of you will like the Mahindra BE 6, and some may gravitate towards the Sierra EV.

Dimensions and Space

The Tata Sierra EV spans 4,340mm long, 1,841mm wide, and 1,750mm tall, with a 2,730mm wheelbase. On the other hand, the Mahindra BE 6 spans 4,371mm long, 1,907mm wide, and 1,627mm high, with a 2,775mm wheelbase. Ground clearances for the Sierra EV and the Mahindra BE 6 stand at 205mm and 207mm, respectively.

Barring height, the Mahindra BE 6 is dimensionally larger. But in the real world, the Sierra EV feels more spacious and airy. The Mahindra BE 6, thanks to its sloping roofline, limits headroom. The legroom isn’t on par, either.

With regards to bootspace, the Sierra gets a 622-litre boot and a 35-litre frunk, and the Mahindra BE 6 gets a 455-litre boot with a 45-litre frunk. Note that the Sierra’s boot is measured differently.

Features

Both SUVs get a panoramic sunroof, but the BE 6 has a fixed unit. The Sierra EV gets functional roof rails, as showed in an accessorised version. Dual-zone climate control, second row AC vents, tilt- and telescopic-adjustable steering, full-LED light setup with LED projector lights, multiple drive modes, and an electronic parking brake are mutual to both. However, as opposed to the BE 6’s conventional key-based lock, the Sierra EV supports NFC card-based unlock.

The Mahindra BE 6 has a 12.3-inch dual-screen (infotainment and instrument cluster) implementation, whereas the Sierra EV adds a screen for the passenger, thereby going for a triple-screen setup. It also makes use of this display real estate via a 540° surround view. Both support wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as well as a wireless phone charger. A powered front row is also found in both offerings. The BE 6 edges out in audio with a 16-speaker Harman Kardon setup, as opposed to the Sierra EV’s eight-speaker Dolby Atmos system.

Powertrain

The top-spec Tata Sierra EV is powered by a dual-motor setup paired with a 75kWh LFP battery, churning out the same output as the Harrier EV – 313bhp/504Nm. 0-100kmph comes in 5.8 seconds, making it the fastest mid-size SUV. Claimed range stands at 665km. A 20-80 per cent top-up takes 26 minutes via a 120kW DC fast chargers. Mechanical comforts include FDD (Frequency-dependent Damping), terrain modes, and off-road assist.

The top-spec Mahindra BE 6 is rear-wheel driven. With a 282bhp/380Nm motor paired with a 79kWh BYD Blade LFP battery, the battery technology is superior with this one. Neither of these offerings is going to have battery issues. The BE 6 gets a higher claimed range compared to the Tata Sierra EV, standing at 682km. However, a coupe design restricts rear visibility. 0-100kmph comes in 6.7 seconds.

Verdict

The Tata Sierra EV looks solid on paper, and it outpaces the segment not only in terms of features, but also the total power output. The choice remains between design. For a sportier design, the BE 6 is a tasteful buy. But the coupe design cramps the second row. For a liberated space, combined with an insanely quick powertrain setup, the Sierra EV makes more sense. However, Tata needs to address service and QC concerns.