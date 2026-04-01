Tata Sierra EV to be Launched in India Next Month

Likely to offer AWD at launch

Expected to arrive with two battery pack options

Tata Motors launched the Sierra in the ICE avatar in November last year, with prices starting at Rs. 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Approximately four months after its price reveal, the model continues to register a strong demand.

We can now confirm that Tata Motors is set to bring in the EV version of the Sierra in May 2026. The model is expected to arrive with two battery pack options, an approach the Indian automotive brand has been following for all of its electric offerings apart from the Tigor EV. Also up for offer could be an AWD variant, similar to the Harrier QWD.

The Sierra EV exterior design was previously revealed in a teaser video, confirming that the electric version will feature a different fascia compared to its ICE sibling. Key highlights include a blanked-off grille, revised front bumper, redesigned skid plate, and a tweaked lighting setup.

With the ICE version currently running a waiting period while also passing the 20,000 unit sales milestone about four months into its launch, the Tata Sierra is already proven to be a success. Building on its strengths of a similar yet striking design, generous space, and a wide range of variants to choose from with the Sierra, the EV derivative will only tilt more in the brand’s favour.