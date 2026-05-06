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    Tata Sierra EV starts shedding skin: New spy photos surface

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    Dwij Bhandut

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    Tata Sierra EV starts shedding skin: New spy photos surface
    • New bumper element
    • 15-inch+ central touchscreen

    The Tata Sierra is confirmed to get a BEV. Prior to its official announcement, a newly surfaced set of spy photos shows noticeable cosmetic updates and interior details.

    Tata Sierra EV Headlight

    The Tata Sierra EV has started shedding its skin. In one of these wrapped test mules, a silver rear bumper element is visible. The alloy design, though, has pretty much remained the same. Two alloy designs hint at mid- and top-spec versions, respectively.

    Tata Sierra EV Rear Fog Lamp

    Inside the cabin, a large central touchscreen is spotted. This is likely sized at more than 15 inches. The instrument cluster also seems to have increased in size. While the upholstery isn't seen clearly, expect a change in materials and colours.

    Tata Sierra EV Infotainment System

    Mechanically, the Tata Sierra EV should get 65kWh and 75kWh battery packs, paired with a mellowed-down motor compared to what the Harrier EV gets. The SUV will also likely get a 4WD layout with the EV iteration, and if this happens with even a 260bhp+ motor, it will be a solid answer to the Mahindra BE 6, as the Sierra is a roomier SUV.

    Image source

    Tata Sierra EV Image
    Tata Sierra EV
    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh
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